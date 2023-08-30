Best Sage wall spike plant locations for Valorant's Sunset

Valorant recently received the Episode 7 Act 2 update which introduced a new map called Sunset. The terrain of the map has various elevation changes and features the classic double bomb site layout. The routes are quite basic but pack several right-angled and deep corners that can be utilized to initiate surprise attacks on enemy players.

The main objective of the Attacker team on Sunset, much like any other map, is to either plant the spike and successfully detonate it or wipe out the Defending side. However, a new map can be challenging for the player base to determine the most effective spike plant locations on the bomb sites.

Sage can be a savior in such a scenario as her abilities specialize in blocking enemies and creating space for the team. Her Wall and Slow Orbs can work wonders if paired correctly with other abilities and can provide a quick spike plant despite defender resistance.

Valorant Sunset’s most effective Sage wall spike plants

The new Episode 7 Act 2 brought several playable content, including a fresh Battlepass and a majestic weapon bundle called The Imperium. However, the new map Sunset is the most exciting addition as the community can find new lineups and pull off innovative stunts to boast their proficiency.

Here are five basic locations that can be used by putting down some nifty Sage walls.

1) A-Main to A-Site

A-Site plant from A-Main (Image via Valorant)

This plant location requires your team to have complete control over the A-Main area and outside A-Elbow. Once the team has secured the region, Sage can place an angled wall to block off the majority of the A-Site and plant on the left corner near the wall (as shown in the image).

This plant can be constantly defended from the A-Main entry corner alongside maintaining A-Link control (marked on the map with a circle).

2) A-Elbow to A-Site

A-Site plant from A-Elbow (Image via Valorant)

Your team will need to take control of the A-Elbow area and watch out for A-Main flanks for this spike plant. Sage can place a direct wall to block off any enemy engagement from A-Alley (marked on the map with a circle) and plant directly in front of the A-Elbow entry point.

This will allow the team to have a line-of-sight (LOS) of the spike from the A-Main corner while defending it from A-Elbow as well.

3) B-Site fast plant

B-Site plant from B-Main (Image via Valorant)

The B-Site layout is quite similar to that of Split, featuring a large pillar at the center of the site. The team can quickly aggress inside the site with a couple of smokes and flashes and utilize a Sage wall in front of the B-Market entry to plant the spike. The B-Main wall can be used to bounce off different abilities like Nanoswarms to block the defenders.

This location remains visible from B-Main. The corner beside the stairs near the pillar (marked on the map with a circle) can be used to catch enemies off-guard.

4) B-Main stairs plant

B-Site stairs plant (Image via Valorant)

An elevation change can be great to throw the enemy off balance. You can utilize the stairs directly near the B-Site pillar to plant the spike. Simply put down a Sage wall at the top of the stairs and plant as close to the pillar as possible. This will deny the defenders a lot of space while trying to defuse.

You can utilize Agents like KAY/O, Viper, and Killjoy to delay the defuse with their area control abilities.

5) B-Market to B-Site

B-Site plant from B-Market (Image via Valorant)

Your team can take early control of B-Market and aid Sage in placing a Wall directly on the elevated surface behind the pillar in B-Site (as shown in the image). The spike can then be planted in a safe corner that can be guarded from the B-Market entrance.

The window cavities on the wall above B-Market stairs can be used to deploy area control abilities from Killjoy, Brimstone, Viper, and more to create favorable post-plant scenarios.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more new updates.