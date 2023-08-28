Valorant Imperium skin review: Dragons of the East arrive with a majestic design and artifacts of the past

Valorant will receive a brand new set of cosmetics called the Imperium bundle when the Episode 7 Act 2 update goes live on August 29, 2023. Riot Games utilizes its talented team of developers to create some of the most attractive weapon skins for the player base. The upcoming cosmetics are imbued with an intricate design that binds together age-old jewels with the Chinese mythology that revolves around the existence of the dragon, a mythical creature.

The new Act will bring even more playable content to the game in the form of a fresh Battlepass and a whole new map. The inclusion of the spectacular Imperium skin collection is surrounded by a lot of hype as it will bring one of the largest finisher animations in the game.

This article will highlight all the design elements for the new Imperium bundle for Valorant Episode 7 Act 2.

The Valorant Imperium bundle catches attention with its shiny appearance and bold animations

The Imperium cosmetic bundle will feature a total of five weapons, including the melee skin. Here is a list of all the featured items:

Vandal

Judge

Operator

Sheriff

Blades of Imperium (Dual-handed melee skin)

Imperium Card

Imperium Spray

Imperium Gun buddy

Valorant's Imperium weapon bundle (Image via Riot Games)

The entire bundle will be available in Valorant's store for a steep price tag of 8700 Valorant Points (VP). Each weapon will cost a total of 2175 VP, and the melee skin will be priced at a staggering 4350 VP. The spray, card, and gun buddy will be available for purchase at 325 VP, 375 VP, and 475 VP, respectively.

Valorant Imperium bundle review and rating

The Imperium skin collection will be added as an Exclusive to the game. Its design structure alone can make it a highly sought-after bundle due to the presence of unique elements. The features on the weapons are expressive and show boldness that can be found in other famous collections like the Reaver set.

The base has a polished look that seems like a piece carefully crafted out of a singular jewel stone. It also features subtle VFX and brings the variants to life with small movements within the weapon itself. The golden ornaments boast a fluid design that pairs perfectly and brings out the majestic look of each weapon.

The Imperium bundle (Image via Riot Games)

The bullet sounds and custom firing muzzle animation can provide an immersive experience with the bundle. However, the most significant element of the entire collection is its massive and daunting finisher. The color of the finisher is directly dependent on the variant of the skin, which makes it even more attractive as it does not become monotonous.

The finisher includes a huge dragon appearing in its ethereal form and encasing the enemy player in a stone chamber. This may also be a symbolic reference to the beast’s ability to seal off evil spirits and forever capture their souls. Unfortunately, all the animations do add up to visual clutter and might not appeal to players who prefer minimal distractions.

Final rating: 8/10

In conclusion, the Imperium collection would be a great addition to one’s arsenal. The bundle’s dual-handed melee and largest finisher animation make it worth the wait and the price tag. Follow Sportskeeda's Valorant section for more recent updates.