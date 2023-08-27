Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass: Release date, price, weapon skins, player cards, and more

The release of Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is just around the corner. That means there will be a brand new Battlepass for players to grind as soon as the Act begins. This time, Riot Games has chosen a Los Angeles-themed pass to celebrate the city that hosted Champions 2023. The new map, Sunset, arriving at the start of Act 2, is also based on the American city.

While the prospect of a new map is the biggest reason to hype up the release of Valorant Episode 7 Act 2, the new LA-themed Battlepass is nothing to shrug off. Consisting of charming weapon skins, funny stickers, and wonderful player cards, this Battlepass delivers on all fronts. Here is everything you can expect from the upcoming Battlepass.

When does Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass come out?

The Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass will be available after the patch is deployed on August 29, 2023. There is always a 2-4 hour scheduled maintenance before a new patch is deployed. Since the upcoming Act will have a new map, Sunset, you can expect the maintenance time to be on the long side.

Servers will go offline at different times in different parts of the world. Here are the specific times for the different regions of the world:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 20:00 PT.

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 14:00 PT.

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on August 29, 2023, at 06:00 PT.

How much does the Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass cost?

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass, like the ones before it, will cost 1,000 VP. This translates to approximately $10 or ₹800. This is a good deal, considering the amount of cosmetics (12 gun skins, one melee skin, multiple player cards, gun buddies, sprays, etc.) you get in exchange.

What are the best skins, player cards, and gun buddies in the Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass?

Transition Melee (Image via Riot Games)

There are three skin collections (as well as a surprise fourth) in the current pass. They are called Transition, RetroLA, and StickerPop. There is also a surprise fourth skin theme, RDVR, which contains a single Phantom skin.

The highlights of the free track are as follows:

Transition Shorty

Nanobomb Card

Mid-Autumn Sweet Buddy

On The Low Buddy

Crane Blossom Spray

Bulletproof Card

The highlights of the premium track are:

RDVR Phantom

Transition Vandal

Transition Melee

Ups and Downs Buddy

Roll On Spray

Battle Sage Card

Latest Issue Card

Alongside the new map and Battlepass, Episode 7 Act 2 will also bring the new Imperium skin collection and mark the return of Breeze to the competitive map pool in Valorant.