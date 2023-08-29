Valorant patch 7.04 (August 29) official notes: Episode 7 Act 2 goes live with new map Sunset

Valorant patch 7.04 will be a big one as the new update will look to introduce Episode 7 Act 2 to the shooter game. The latest chapter will bring with it the new map Sunset, a new Battlepass, and the latest Imperium skinline. It’s one of the most anticipated updates for the shooter this month, and it will be quite interesting to see just how well the new arena plays out both competitively and in standard matchmaking.
Along with the map, there will be an extensive number of Agent updates in the game as well. One of the highlights of the changes is the massive Jett nerfs. She is likely to enjoy a much lower pick rate in the shooter once the patch officially goes live.
Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official notes.
However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.
Valorant patch 7.04 (August 29) official notes
1) Vaorant patch 7.04 Agent changes
Breach
Aftershock (C)
- Ticks reduced from 3 to 2
- Damage increased from 60 per tick to 80
Rolling Thunder (X)
- Ultimate points increased 8>>> 9
Brimstone
Orbital Strike (X)
- Ultimate points increased 7>>>8
Fade
Prowler (C)
- Time to re-equip gun takes slightly longer after using the ability.
Gekko
Mosh Pit (C)
- The impacted area does 10 damage per second before exploding
Wingman (Q)
- HP reduced 100>>>80
Thrash (X)
- Thrash’s explosion had a little makeover to make it easier to see and understand the area it has affected (on top of being beautiful)
Killjoy
Lockdown (X)
- Ultimate points increased 8>>> 9
Omen
Paranoia (Q)
- No movement velocity imparted when casting
Skye
Guiding Light (E)
- Max duration while casting reduced 2.5s >>>2s
Trailblazer (Q)
- HP reduced 100>>>80
Seekers (X)
- Ultimate Points increased 7 >>>8
- Seeker Health decreased 150>>>120
Sova
Recon Bolt (E)
- Total number of scans reduced 3>>>2
Viper
Viper’s Pit (X)
- Ultimate points increased 8>>>9
Astra
Gravity Well (C)
- Startup time increased .6>>>1.25
- Gravity time duration decreased 2.75>>>2.0
Nova Pulse (Q)
- Startup time decreased from 1.25>>>1.0
Cosmic Divide (X)
- Audio now is blocked completely by the wall rather than muffled
Jett
Tailwind (E)
- Dash window decreased 12s>>>7.5s.
- Activation windup increased 0.75s>>>1s.
Cloudburst (C)
- Duration decreased 4.5s>>>2.5s
Updraft (Q)
- Charges decreased 2>>>1
Blade Storm (X)
- Ultimate points increased 7>>>8.
2) Valorant Patch 7.04 Map Updates
Map Rotation
- Breeze will be rotating back into the Competitive and Unrated map pool.
- Please note that Fracture and Pearl have been rotated out of the Competitive and Unrated map rotation.
New Map: Sunset
- LA-inspired map Sunset goes live
Breeze changes
Mid Pillar
- One side has been closed off and boxes have been added.
Mid Cubby
- One side of the pillar has been closed off.
Adjusted B Site
- Riot adjusted B Site to make enemy positioning more predictable. This should make retake scenarios more manageable.
B Site
- Boxes have been added and parts of the wall around B Site have been removed and added.
B Back
- Boxes have been added and the stairs have been removed and walled off.
Blocked off A Hall
A Hall
- Part of the hall has been walled off with a fence.
Adjusted Mid Doors
Mid Wood Doors
- Boxes have been added and door has been opened fully.
Closed A Cave and adjusted A Shop
A Cave
- Interior has been widened and boxes have been added.
A Shop
- Entrance and interior have been widened.
Adjusted A Pyramids and added signage for callouts
A Site
- Pyramids have been made taller.
3) Valorant patch 7.04 Player Behaviour updates
Report UI Improvements
- Riot have increased readability by adding icons and showing detailed text descriptions when hovering over each of the newly added icons.
- Riot categorized the list of post-game reports into groups to help break down decision making from high level category to subcategories.
- Riot have added reportee info in order to reduce false reporting.
Premier Updates
- Premier has officially launched!
4) Valorant patch 7.04 bug fixes
Agent
- Fixed an issue where Sage’s Barrier Orb (C) can break when being placed in between doors such as C Garage on Haven.
Gameplay Systems
- Fixed a bug where being killed on Fracture’s ziplines would make your Agent’s body appear in Spawn.
Player Behavior
- Fixed a bug where pushing the play button on your keyboard caused voice to transmit despite having different keybinds set or none at all.
Premier
- If a match goes into overtime and results in sudden death, the end of game timeline now displays the sudden death round correctly.
The latest PBE patch notes can be found here.