Valorant patch 7.04 (August 29) official notes: Episode 7 Act 2 goes live with new map Sunset

Valorant patch 7.04 will be a big one as the new update will look to introduce Episode 7 Act 2 to the shooter game. The latest chapter will bring with it the new map Sunset, a new Battlepass, and the latest Imperium skinline. It’s one of the most anticipated updates for the shooter this month, and it will be quite interesting to see just how well the new arena plays out both competitively and in standard matchmaking.

Along with the map, there will be an extensive number of Agent updates in the game as well. One of the highlights of the changes is the massive Jett nerfs. She is likely to enjoy a much lower pick rate in the shooter once the patch officially goes live.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official notes.

However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 7.04 (August 29) official notes

Valorant patch 7.04 highlights (Image via Valorant)

1) Vaorant patch 7.04 Agent changes

Breach

Aftershock (C)

Ticks reduced from 3 to 2

Damage increased from 60 per tick to 80

Rolling Thunder (X)

Ultimate points increased 8>>> 9

Brimstone

Orbital Strike (X)

Ultimate points increased 7>>>8

Fade

Prowler (C)

Time to re-equip gun takes slightly longer after using the ability.

Gekko

Mosh Pit (C)

The impacted area does 10 damage per second before exploding

Wingman (Q)

HP reduced 100>>>80

Thrash (X)

Thrash’s explosion had a little makeover to make it easier to see and understand the area it has affected (on top of being beautiful)

Killjoy

Lockdown (X)

Ultimate points increased 8>>> 9

Omen

Paranoia (Q)

No movement velocity imparted when casting

Skye

Guiding Light (E)

Max duration while casting reduced 2.5s >>>2s

Trailblazer (Q)

HP reduced 100>>>80

Seekers (X)

Ultimate Points increased 7 >>>8

Seeker Health decreased 150>>>120

Sova

Recon Bolt (E)

Total number of scans reduced 3>>>2

Viper

Viper’s Pit (X)

Ultimate points increased 8>>>9

Astra

Gravity Well (C)

Startup time increased .6>>>1.25

Gravity time duration decreased 2.75>>>2.0

Nova Pulse (Q)

Startup time decreased from 1.25>>>1.0

Cosmic Divide (X)

Audio now is blocked completely by the wall rather than muffled

Jett

Tailwind (E)

Dash window decreased 12s>>>7.5s.

Activation windup increased 0.75s>>>1s.

Cloudburst (C)

Duration decreased 4.5s>>>2.5s

Updraft (Q)

Charges decreased 2>>>1

Blade Storm (X)

Ultimate points increased 7>>>8.

2) Valorant Patch 7.04 Map Updates

Map Rotation

Breeze will be rotating back into the Competitive and Unrated map pool.

Please note that Fracture and Pearl have been rotated out of the Competitive and Unrated map rotation.

New Map: Sunset

LA-inspired map Sunset goes live

Breeze changes

Mid Pillar

One side has been closed off and boxes have been added.

Mid Cubby

One side of the pillar has been closed off.

Adjusted B Site

Riot adjusted B Site to make enemy positioning more predictable. This should make retake scenarios more manageable.

B Site

Boxes have been added and parts of the wall around B Site have been removed and added.

B Back

Boxes have been added and the stairs have been removed and walled off.

Blocked off A Hall

A Hall

Part of the hall has been walled off with a fence.

Adjusted Mid Doors

Mid Wood Doors

Boxes have been added and door has been opened fully.

Closed A Cave and adjusted A Shop

A Cave

Interior has been widened and boxes have been added.

A Shop

Entrance and interior have been widened.

Adjusted A Pyramids and added signage for callouts

A Site

Pyramids have been made taller.

3) Valorant patch 7.04 Player Behaviour updates

Report UI Improvements

Riot have increased readability by adding icons and showing detailed text descriptions when hovering over each of the newly added icons.

Riot categorized the list of post-game reports into groups to help break down decision making from high level category to subcategories.

Riot have added reportee info in order to reduce false reporting.

Premier Updates

Premier has officially launched!

4) Valorant patch 7.04 bug fixes

Agent

Fixed an issue where Sage’s Barrier Orb (C) can break when being placed in between doors such as C Garage on Haven.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where being killed on Fracture’s ziplines would make your Agent’s body appear in Spawn.

Player Behavior

Fixed a bug where pushing the play button on your keyboard caused voice to transmit despite having different keybinds set or none at all.

Premier

If a match goes into overtime and results in sudden death, the end of game timeline now displays the sudden death round correctly.

The latest PBE patch notes can be found here.