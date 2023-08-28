Valorant 7.04 PBE patch notes: Jett nerfs, Breeze changes, bug fixes, and more

As many eagerly await the release of Valorant Episode 7 Act 2, the developers have revealed the patch notes for 7.04 PBE that eligible players can dive into. Running until Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at 11 am PT, the August 28 PBE focuses on bringing in a plethora of Agent tweaks, introducing a revamped Breeze back into the mix, and plenty more.

Valorant PBE allows eligible players to check out upcoming content and updates before they are released worldwide. This allows the developers to ensure everything is working and fix anything that is reported.

Valorant 7.04 PBE official patch notes

The official Valorant patch notes are as follows:

Agent updates

Please refer to this special edition of Patch Notes 7.04 that features only the upcoming Agent updates.

BREACH

Aftershock (C)

Ticks reduced from 3 to 2

Damage increased from 60 per tick to 80

Rolling Thunder (X)

Ultimate points increased 8>>> 9

BRIMSTONE

Orbital Strike (X)

Ultimate points increased 7>>>8

FADE

Prowler (C)

Time to re-equip gun takes slightly longer after using the ability.

GEKKO

Mosh Pit (C)

The impacted area does 10 damage per second before exploding

Wingman (Q)

HP reduced 100>>>80

Thrash (X)

Thrash’s explosion had a little makeover to make it easier to see and understand the area it has affected (on top of being beautiful)

KILLJOY

Lockdown (X)

Ultimate points increased 8>>> 9

OMEN

Paranoia (Q)

No movement velocity imparted when casting

SKYE

Guiding Light (E)

Max duration while casting reduced 2.5s >>>2s

Trailblazer (Q)

HP reduced 100>>>80

Seekers (X)

Ultimate Points increased 7 >>>8

Seeker Health decreased 150>>>120

SOVA

Recon Bolt (E)

Total number of scans reduced 3>>>2

VIPER

Viper’s Pit (X)

Ultimate points increased 8>>>9

ASTRA

Gravity Well (C)

Startup time increased .6>>>1.25

Gravity time duration decreased 2.75>>>2.0

Nova Pulse (Q)

Startup time decreased from 1.25>>>1.0

Cosmic Divide (X)

Audio now is blocked completely by the wall rather than muffled

JETT

Tailwind (E)

Dash window decreased 12s>>>7.5s.

Activation windup increased 0.75s>>>1s.

Cloudburst (C)

Duration decreased 4.5s>>>2.5s

Time to re-equip gun takes slightly longer after using the ability.

Updraft (Q)

Charges decreased 2>>>1

Blade Storm (X)

Ultimate points increased 7>>>8.

Map updates

Map rotation

Breeze will be rotating back into the Competitive and Unrated map pool.

Please note that Fracture and Pearl have been rotated out of the Competitive and Unrated map rotation.

Breeze

Breeze’s scale and size are core to the map’s design, but we wanted to address rotation times by simplifying where threats could be to make retaking less dangerous. This set of changes aims to add more tradeoffs to A and B site slams that utilize post-plant utility to secure the round while adding more incentive for Attackers to control Mid to exert pressure throughout the map.

Please refer to this post featuring before and after images:

Adjusted Mid Pillar

We closed off one side of Mid Pillar and tightened up Mid Cubby. As a result, Mid should be more comfortable to rotate through with more predictable threats.

Adjusted B Site

We’ve adjusted B Site to make enemy positioning more predictable. This should make retake scenarios more manageable.

Blocked off A Hall

Halls required a lot of attention from Defenders often forcing them to spread thin. By blocking it off we hope this allows Defenders to better focus on where threats will come from while allowing both teams to invest more resources across the rest of the map.

Adjusted Mid Doors

We expect there to be more fights in Mid and around Doors so we’ve adjusted this area to be more spacious and added a new stack of boxes as additional cover.

Closed A Cave and adjusted A Shop

Cave added a lot of pressure to post plant situations and the split approach to A made it difficult for Defenders to confidently contest the space. These changes aim to make the main approach to A feel more neutral and less strong for post-plant.

Adjusted A Pyramids and added signage for callouts

We added a small platform at the bottom of each pyramid to make utility a bit easier to land around them. Also, we added signage to help differentiate callouts for the two pyramids.

Player behavior updates in Valorant

Report UI Improvements

We’ve increased readability by adding icons and showing detailed text descriptions when hovering over each of the newly added icons.

We categorized the list of post-game reports into groups to help break down decision-making from high-level categories to subcategories.

We’ve added reportee info in order to reduce false reporting.

Bug fixes in Valorant

Agent

Fixed an issue where Sage’s Barrier Orb (C) can break when being placed in between doors, such as C Garage on Haven.

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where being killed on Fracture’s ziplines would make your Agent’s body appear in Spawn.

Player Behavior

Fixed a bug where pushing the play button on your keyboard caused voice to transmit despite having different keybinds set or none at all.

Premier

If a match goes into overtime and results in sudden death, the end-of-game timeline now displays the sudden death round correctly.

Known issues in Valorant

Premier

Overtime Priority vote sometimes triggers two times in a row for a team

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 is due to start on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. It is set to bring a brand new Battlepass, cosmetic bundle, map, and more. The hotly-awaited Valorant Premier mode will also make its full official debut.