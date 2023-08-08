Valorant patch 7.03 official notes: Play Behavioral changes, Store updates, and more

Valorant patch 7.03 notes are now live and Riot Games are shipping this update to deal with some of the performance issues that the shooter has been facing for quite some time now. Apart from the bug fixes, there will be some general updates made, along with changes to Play Behavior.

The new update will be a rather small one and will be more focused on improving the game stat. There will be no balance changes this time around, nor will there be more content added to the shooter just yet.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of patch 7.03 can look up Riot’s official website.

However for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights:

Valorant patch 7.03 official notes

Valorant patch 7.03 notes are as follows:

1) General Updates

We have restructured the rendering system with the goal of making the system more maintainable in the future.

2) Play Behavioral Updates

We added party text mutes for people who have received team text mutes.

We added formatting changes to our behavioral warning messaging system in order to improve visibility and readability.

3) Store updates

Favoriting After Purchase and End-0f-Game Unlock

After purchasing or unlocking Battlepass or event pass items at the end of a game, you will now have the ability to immediately Favorite your newly purchased/unlocked weapon or accessory item (titles not included) on the confirmation screen.

Navigation to Sprays Collection

After purchasing or unlocking a Battlepass or event pass Spray at the end of a game, you will now be able to directly navigate to that newly acquired Spray in the Collections tab from the confirmation screen.

4) Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where a white line appeared on Player Portraits when an Ultimate was used.

Fixed an issue where a shield's number value appears red in the shop upon damage and then when buying it back again.

Fixed a font issue where Greek Tonos was not rendering for Account Names.

Fixed a bug where VOIP Ducks Flavor VO (a setting that, when turned on, makes in-game sounds slightly lower in order to prioritize party/team comms) was not functioning as intended.

Fixed a bug in the Esports Hub that was causing the Schedule to show incorrect Time/Days due to UTC time conversion.