Valorant Premier Launch Stage: Full match schedule, timings, and more

As fans creep towards the launch of Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 early next week, they have to wrap their heads around plenty of new information. Battlepass skins, cosmetic bundles, and a fresh map will arrive within the next few days. Along with them, Riot Games has now revealed the schedule for this game's upcoming Premier Launch Stage.

Valorant Premier has been envisioned as a bridge between this 5v5 FPS title's mass playerbase and thriving professional scene. This mode finally will finally be launched on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, along with the upcoming Episode 7 Act 2. An official blog post regarding the stage revealed the following schedule:

August 29 - October 22 (PT)

Enrollment Period: Aug 29 - Sep 7

Weekly Matches: Sep 7 - Oct 21

Playoff Tournament: Oct 22

Premier's Global Beta took place in April 2023 and returned after the Ignition Stage concluded earlier this month. Read on to find out about the schedule for the Launch Stage of this new mode.

Valorant Premier Launch: Full match schedule

The enrollment period for Premier Launch will take place from August 29 to September 7.

According to the official announcement on the game's X (previously Twitter) channel, the Valorant Premier Launch schedule is as follows:

Week 1 - Haven: September 7 to September 10

September 7 to September 10 Week 2 - Breeze: September 12 to September 17

September 12 to September 17 Week 3 - Lotus: September 19 to September 24

September 19 to September 24 Week 4 - Bind: September 26 to October 1

September 26 to October 1 Week 5 - Ascent: October 3 to October 8

October 3 to October 8 Week 6 - Split: October 10 to October 15

October 10 to October 15 Week 7: Sunset: October 17 to October 21

October 17 to October 21 Playoffs: October 22

As was the case with the Global Beta and the Ignition Stage, the queue windows for this upcoming Premier Launch will differ based on your time zone. Players can learn about the windows by checking out the Premier tab in-game, which will be available in the Play section.

Valorant Premier Launch: Match timings

Each registered team can play two matches on each map per week. This count will get reset on Tuesday. According to the official blog post, weekly matches will take place between 7-9 pm local time, varying based on the player's region. The queue windows can be found under gamers' Team Hub.

Valorant Premier Launch: New information

The official blog post revealed the following information regarding what has changed:

WEEKLY FORMAT

Weekly matches will feature the full competitive map pool across seven weeks. Each week will still have one dedicated map and a maximum of two matches on said map.

PLAYOFF TOURNAMENT

Teams will now need a Premier Score of 675 to qualify for Playoffs.

CAREER TRACKING

Performance will now be tracked from Stage to Stage. Participants will receive a Division crest at the end of each Stage.

NEW DIVISIONS

Divisions will be split into five tiers: Open, Intermediate, Advanced, Elite, or Contender.

NEW REWARDS

You’ll receive a Player Card if you play one Premier match and a Division Gun Buddy and title if you win Playoffs.

To compete in Premier, players will need to verify their account identity through SMS verification and will have to complete their ranked placements at least once on their account.