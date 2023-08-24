All Premier changes coming to the next Valorant Act

Calling all Valorant enthusiasts! Brace yourselves for an electrifying new Act that's set to unleash a storm of changes in the Premier system. Episode 7 Act 2 is gearing up to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience with a revamped Premier setup that's bound to shake up the competitive scene of Riot Games' first-person tactical shooter.

Let's dig deep into what Act 2 has in store for the Premier system and get ready to embrace the evolution of our favorite game.

Premier 2.0 changes in Valorant explained

Get ready to bid farewell to the Valorant's old-school Divisions as we know them, and say hello to the all-new level-based approach.

Riot Games is flipping the script by introducing a more dynamic system that'll track your progress in a way that's as satisfying as pulling off a clutch play.

The familiar numbered Divisions are taking a backseat, making room for Open, Intermediate, Advanced, Elite, and the brand-new Contender Division. Each of these divisions comes with five distinct stages that signify your journey from rookie to legend, with the exception of the Contender Division.

Rise to the weekly matches and playoff tournament

Act 2's Premier system isn't just about playing, it's about owning the game. Weekly Matches are the battlegrounds where you'll prove your worth and rack up those all-important points. Why? Because a shot at the Playoff Tournament awaits those who hit the 675-point mark.

Think of the Playoff Tournament as the grand showdown, where only the fiercest warriors emerge victorious. It's where a week's worth of sweat, strategy, and pure determination culminate in a showdown that'll have you on the edge of your seat.

Plentiful rewards for Premier warriors

Rewards are back in the spotlight, and they're shinier than ever. Act 2's Premier system isn't just about bragging rights; it's about showing off your accomplishments in style.

Imagine sporting unique Gunbuddies that flaunt your skills, parading titles that scream your skills, and flexing Player cards that bear witness to your journey. Whether you're into bling or subtle swag, Act 2's Premier system has something for every taste.

Embrace the new Valorant Premier System

Get ready to step into a whole new era of Valorant competition as Act 2 rolls in. From bidding adieu to old divisions to embarking on the quest through the new Contender Division, from adrenaline-charged Weekly Matches to the nail-biting Playoff Tournament, it's a journey that's bound to leave your heart pounding and your palms sweaty.

Agents, it's time to gear up for an adventure that promises challenges, victories, and a chance to etch your name in Valorant. Act 2's Premier changes are the gateway to a realm of gaming that's unlike anything you've experienced before. So, grab your weapons, hone your skills, and get ready to conquer Premier in Valorant's Episode 7 Act 2.