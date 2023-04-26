Valorant Premier Open Beta: Full schedule, format, and more

With Episode 6 Act 3 now live in Valorant, Premier Open Beta is the talk of the town. Ever since it was rumored and officially announced, players worldwide have eagerly awaited the new game mode. The game's official Twitter channel also recently revealed the entire schedule of the global beta, including the Playoff Tournament.

The new game mode is the popular FPS' team-based competitive system which will see players band together to enroll and play weekly matches with them. According to Riot Games' explanatory video on the new mode, a champion will be determined on Tournament Day.

Valorant Premier Global Open Beta will be held in April and May this year

As mentioned above, the Premier Global Open Beta schedule was recently revealed by Riot Games on Valorant's Twitter channel. It is as follows:

Week 1: Matches

Saturday, April 29 (Ascent) / Monday, May 1 (Ascent)

Test Tournament

Wednesday, May 3

Week 2: Matches

Saturday, May 6 (Pearl) / Monday, May 8 (Pearl)

Week 3: Matches

Saturday, May 13 (Bind) / Monday, May 15 (Bind)

Week 4: Matches

Saturday, May 20 (Haven)

Playoff Tournament

Sunday, May 21

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT



#VALORANTPremierBeta Here's the full schedule for the Premier Global Open Beta. First match starts APRIL 29—you ready? Here's the full schedule for the Premier Global Open Beta. First match starts APRIL 29—you ready?#VALORANTPremierBeta https://t.co/cabbwp3XE5

The post also stated that queue windows would differ by zone and that players can find theirs in the Premier tab in-game, which should appear under the Play option. The format of the Premier mode will first involve eligible players enrolling for the step.

Eligibility criteria include verifying the player's account through SMS verification and ensuring the account has completed placements at any point in the game's history. Teams will require five to seven players, and one can choose to form or join one.

The enrollment period begins on April 25 and will last until April 28, with only Valorant team owners being able to register the outfit for the game mode and choose the zone. Based on the team's top 5 players' average MMR, registered outfits will be divided into one of the 20 available ones.

They can play two matches each week and queue up for the same from the Team Hub. Games will contribute points for the Valorant team's Premier Score, with the latter determining whether they secure a berth at the Playoff Tournament.

Based on official information from Riot Games regarding the global beta, Tournament matches will have a map pick and ban system, with each qualified outfit beginning its journey in the Main Bracket. The team left standing when the dust settles will pick up the mantle of the champion, along with a new title and a distinct player card.

Those who play at least one Premier match during the global beta can also snag a player card and an in-game title. Valorant players need to remember that this is a test version, and the developers will unveil more information later regarding what they can expect from the full release.

