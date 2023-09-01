5 famous Jett double Updraft spots that Valorant players will miss

In Valorant, where strategic prowess reigns supreme, one agent's mastery of the skies stands out: Jett. This title's 7.04 patch is out and has altered that unit's capabilities. This article will reminisce about the incredible double Updraft spots that are now part of Valorant history. Jett players will miss them dearly since her arsenal has been scaled down to just one Updraft ability.

So, let's dive into the nostalgia and bid farewell to these iconic aerial maneuvers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Jett double Updraft spots that will be missed in Valorant

Jett has been one of the best Duelists for a long time, getting picked by amateurs and pros in droves. With the recent Episode 7 Act 2 update, it looks like this title's meta will be changing quite a bit. Gone is Jett's overpowered double Updraft ability. Riot has decided to nerf this unit, reducing her charges to just one now.

She has been massively popular in Valorant, with gamers insta-locking her on almost every map. Most of these players will certainly miss the double Updraft ability and the free kills it provided for a long time.

Here are a few popular spots that fans can now look back at:

1) Haven A Site

Our journey commences on Haven, where Jett's prowess once allowed for breathtaking A site dominance. Whether orchestrating retakes or thwarting enemy defaults, this agent could ascend to the top of a box right outside the site on A link, double Updraft, and then swoop down with precision to get kills.

The days of raining down on foes from above have come to a close.

2) Bind's B Long

Transitioning to Bind, Jett's aerial authority once reigned supreme over B Long. Pushing up the ledge and executing a double jump, this unit could seize control of the skies and rain knives down B Long.

3) Ascent's A Bombsite

Fans recall Jett's masterful play on Ascent's A Bombsite. Positioned atop the generator, this agent's double Updraft granted her unprecedented views of Gelato, enabling her to catch enemies off guard. This strategic maneuver has now taken a backseat in the new Episode.

It was certainly one of the most popular spots to use double Updraft since this got players easy kills or at least early information on whether enemies are pushing Ascent's A site.

4) Split's A Main

On Split, Jett's agile maneuvers were the talk of the town. Leaping from an elevated platform near A Main, she could catch opponents by surprise on A site heaven or even below. These aerial ambushes are now part of Valorant's history as Jett's capabilities evolve (or devolve).

Double Updrafting on this spot with her Ultimate activated could clear out a very advantageous position for the defenders.

5) Super dashing on Breeze

While traditional double Updraft spots were scarce on Breeze, the era of "super dashing" allowed Jett to ascend in astonishing ways.

The once-familiar surprise element has now been removed, taking a different form with the 7.04 patch as the map has been modified. There are still some spots left on this map that Jett players can Updraft and get a clear view of a site for retaking or pushing. That said, the advantage that gamers had on this map has clearly been cut by half.

We say our farewell to these iconic double Updraft spots, as Jett's wings have undergone a major clipping. With the 7.04 patch reigning in her abilities, players must adapt to a new chapter with her gameplay. The memories of these aerial feats will live on, reminding fans of the dynamic and evolving nature of Valorant.

As the community navigates this ever-changing landscape, let's embrace Jett's altered capabilities and discover new ways to dominate the skies. Farewell to the double Updraft spots; you will be missed.