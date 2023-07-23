10 Jett updrafts you should know in Valorant

Jett is one of Valorant's most popular Agents. The wind girl from South Korea is famous for her flashy movement and fast-paced playstyle. Her entire kit revolves around movement and gaining space for your team. She is still one of the most used Agents in Valorant's pro play, and here is why.

An important part of Jett's kit is her verticality. She has two updrafts (Q) which enable her to reach elevated places that other Agents cannot. Combine this with her ultimate, which is completely accurate mid-air, and you can make some insane plays. Valorant players over the years have found numerous double updraft locations where Jett can look over obstacles for an unsuspecting and easy kill. Let us have a look at a few of them.

10 useful Jett updrafts in Valorant

1) Ascent A Site (Attack)

A Main ledge on Ascent (Image via Riot Games)

A Site attack Updraft on Ascent (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on the ledge outside A-main and look towards the site. Hold the forward movement key and updraft twice to look over the walls and clear pivotal areas like Dice, Generator, and Hell, as shown in the image.

2) Ascent A Site (Defense)

A Site generator on Ascent (Image via Riot Games)

A Site Defender updraft on Ascent (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on the generator as shown. Run forward and double updraft near the edge, and you can spot enemies outside A Main. Use this at the start of the round to catch enemies off guard in Valorant right after the barrier goes down.

3) Ascent A Site (Retake)

A garden ledge on Ascent (Image via Riot Games)

A Site retake updraft from garden on Ascent (Image via Riot Games)

Position yourself on the ledge just beside the glass window in Garden. Look towards the site, hold your right direction key, and updraft twice. This lets you clear locations on A Site like Heaven, Dice, and a part of the site, as shown in the image.

4) Haven A Site (Attack)

Defender side ledge near A main on Haven (Image via Riot Games)

Attack updraft on Haven A site (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on the ledge beside the barrier outside A long. Look towards A long and simply double updraft. You can get a kill on the Defender peeking A long early round which is often the enemy team's Operator player.

5) Haven A Site (Retake)

A Connector wooden box on Haven (Image via Riot Games)

A site retake updraft on Haven (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on the wooden box in A connector. Look towards A site and updraft twice. Pair this with a Recon ability in Valorant, and you can clear a lot of angles, as shown in the picture. Enemies playing near Graffiti may be hidden, but this updraft can certainly catch enemies in the majority of the site, including crucial areas like Default, Hell, and back-site. You can also catch enemies trying to plant the spike.

6) Pearl B Site (Attack)

Attacker side boxes on Pearl (Image via Riot Games)

B site attack updraft on Pearl (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on the box near mid, as shown in the picture. Look towards B long, hold the forward movement key, and updraft twice. You can catch enemies peeking B long, most often the Operator player playing on top of the orange box.

7) Fracture A Site (Defense)

A site ropes on Fracture (Image via Riot Games)

A site defender updraft on Fracture (Image via Riot Games)

At the start of the round, stand on top of the ropes near A doors. Updraft twice and look towards the attacker spawn to look over the walls and spot enemies making their way to B site, as shown in the image.

8) Split A Site (Defense)

A heaven rafters on Split (Image via Riot Games)

A site defender updraft on Split (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on A rafters and look towards where the attacker-side barrier spawns. Hold the forward movement key and updraft twice to clear the location on the map, as shown in the image.

9) Split A Site (Attack)

A heaven rafters on Split (Image via Riot Games)

A site attacker updraft on Split (Image via Riot Games)

Stand on A rafters again and look towards defender spawn. Keep holding your right movement key and updraft twice to spot enemies approaching A-site from the Defender side spawn, as shown in the picture.

10) Bind B Site (Defense)

B site Hall on Bind (Image via Riot Games)

B site defender updraft on Bind (Image via Riot Games)

Stand near the B Site entrance from B Hall and aim towards B Long. Hold your left movement key and double updraft to look over walls towards B Long and catch the enemies entering the site through Long.

When to use Jett updrafts?

It is advisable to remember that Jett updrafts have been in Valorant for a long time, and players in the higher ranks are mostly aware of them. If you still want to take advantage of these Jett updrafts in Valorant, you need to take help from your team.

Coordinate with your initiator for a stun, flash, or recon to gain the maximum advantage. Try not to use them too often and keep your enemies guessing if you want your Jett plays to be successful in Valorant. You should also remember these updrafts when playing against a Jett and catch them trying to do similar plays.