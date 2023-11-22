Valorant Convergence 2023: Schedule, venue, teams, and more

Riot Games has recently disclosed details about Valorant Convergence 2023. The four-day extravagant esports tournament is set to make history as this is the company's first international competition involving their popular FPS in India. In collaboration with The Esports Club, this OFF//SEASON event will be held in Bengaluru. The occasion promises a distinctive fusion of global talent, community engagement, and a celebration of the country's thriving community.

Vamsi Krishna, the founder and managing director of The Esports Club, expressed his enthusiasm, stating:

We are excited to partner with Riot Games to introduce their first-ever international Valorant tournament to the gaming community in India. This event will not only enhance the esports experiences in the country but also elevate India's presence on the global gaming stage.

This article takes a closer look at the details surrounding Valorant Convergence 2023, thoroughly exploring the upcoming international esports event by Riot Games.

Valorant Convergence 2023: Teams, venue, schedule and more

Teams

Valorant Convergence 2023 marks a historic milestone as Riot's inaugural international Valorant competition on Indian soil. The tournament features top teams from Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Teams headlining the invite list are:

Global Esports representing India

Gen.G Esports representing South Korea

Team Vitality representing France

FUT Esports representing Turkey

Furia representing Brazil

An imminent announcement of an additional participant is expected in the coming days to finalize the competitive roster.

Venue

As mentioned before, the tournament will take place in Bangalore. Riot Games' Valorant Convergence 2023 will be held at the Manpho Convention Centre.

Valorant Convergence 2023 schedule

Valorant Converge 2023 will run from December 14, 2023, to December 17, 2023, providing fans with four days of high-octane actions. The organizers is expected to share a more detailed schedule in the next few weeks.

In recognition of the vibrant Indian gaming community, Sukamal Pegu, the Esports Lead for India and South Asia at Riot Games, expressed his appreciation, saying:

Convergence is us at Riot saying thanks to our amazing fans in India, who have supported us since the launch of Valorant in 2020. We have also since grown the Indian team to deliver such hyperlocal experiences to our players here.

He continued:

With Convergence, Indian fans will finally get to see some of their favorite Valorant athletes perform in person and also interact with them off-stage. It will be a perfect ending to the 2023 VCT season, and we are just getting started here in India for such international events.

Riot Games has remained dedicated to evolving the in-game experience and community engagement through various initiatives in the past year. Concerning the subcontinent's ardent playerbase, Riot celebrated the Indian-origin Harbor's first anniversary in-game with a beach clean-up alongside the country's gaming community.