Valorant Game Changers Championship 2023: Drops, release date and more

Valorant's Game Changers Championship 2023 is the final event in this year's Game Changers circuit. The tournament is set to begin on November 28, 2023, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, featuring eight international teams that bested their regional competition. They will comprise two teams each from NA and EMEA and one team each from Brazil, the Asia-Pacific, East Asia, and LATAM.

Like every Valorant esports event, Game Changers Championship 2023 promises free cosmetics to viewers who dedicate their time to watching the event. This article will detail information on what rewards players can get and when and how they can be obtained.

All drops for Valorant's Game Changers Championship 2023: Louder Title and Game Changers Trophy Gun buddy

Game Changers Championship 2023 will feature two cosmetics items. These are:

Louder Title

Game Changers Trophy Gun buddy

Unlike the 2022 Game Changers Championship, players will not be getting any free Player Cards. However, the Trophy Gun buddy certainly stands out and is possibly one of the best gun buddies ever given as a Twitch drop.

Valorant Game Changers Championship 2023 drops release date

The Game Changers Championship event will begin with a double-elimination bracket. The first cosmetic item, the "Louder" title, will be available from November 28, 2023, to December 2, 2023.

The last free cosmetic item is usually given out during the final match of an event. This is true for the Game Changers Championship as well. The second item, Game Changers Trophy Gun Buddy, will be available on December 3, 2023, during the Grand Finals.

How to get Valorant Game Changers Championship 2023 drops?

The free cosmetics can be acquired by linking your Riot Games account to Twitch or YouTube.

Here is how you can get your drops through YouTube:

Click on your profile picture. Head over to the Settings of your YouTube account. Go to Connected apps. Find and connect your YouTube account with Riot Games.

Here is how to obtain the drops through Twitch:

Click on your profile picture. Head to the Settings section of your Twitch account. Go to the Connections tab. Find and connect your Twitch account with Riot Games

Viewers must watch the stream for a given time to add these drops to their inventory. However, Riot Games has yet to reveal how long players need to watch the event to obtain each item. The drops will be sent directly to the connected Valorant account soon after they're redeemed.

Given the status and recent performances of all competing teams, fans can certainly expect the 2023 Game Changers Championship to be an exciting event. All the regions have leveled up quite a bit, and it will interesting to see how each team performs on the international stage. The event will kick off with a match between G2 Gozen and Team Liquid on November 28, 2023, at 9 am PST/6 pm CET/10:30 pm IST.