All Valorant teams that qualified for Game Changers Championship 2023: Sao Paulo

The Valorant Game Changers Championship is an international LAN event featuring women and marginalized genders competing for the title of the world's best GC team. The top eight Game Changers teams from all over the world go through intense competition throughout the year to qualify for this event. The 2023 edition of the Game Changers Championship will be held in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

The eight competing Valorant teams will include two teams from NA, two from EMEA, and one each from Brazil, LATAM, the Asia Pacific, and East Asia. These teams had to either win their final regional event or accumulate the most circuit points in their region to qualify for the Championship. This event is scheduled to begin on November 28, 2023, and will last till December 4, 2023.

All teams that qualified for Valorant Game Changers Championship 2023: São Paulo

North America representatives

Version1

Evil Geniuses GC

The first team to qualify for Brazil was Version1 (V1), which did so by having the highest number of circuit points in their region. The second team, Evil Geniuses, qualified by winning the Game Changers 2023 Series III after defeating V1 by 3-1 in the Bo5 (best-of-five) series.

EMEA representatives

G2 Gozen

BBL Queens

The first EMEA team to qualify for the Game Changers Championship was G2 Gozen. They did so by getting the most circuit points throughout the regional events. BBL Esports, on the other hand, qualified by winning Game Changers 2023 Stage III: EMEA after defeating Acend Rising by a 3-1 scoreline.

Brazil

Team Liquid Brazil

Brazil will have only one representative at this event - Team Liquid. Liquid's roster qualified for the Championship by winning the Grand Finals against the fierce LOUD GC in Game Changers 2023 Brazil: Series 2.

Latin America

KRÜ Blaze

KRÜ BLAZE faced off against FIRePOWER from LATAM: North in the Game Changers LATAM 2023: Finals. Their Bo5 series was over quickly as KRÜ blazed through and effortlessly defeated FIRePOWER by 3-0 to qualify for Brazil.

Asia-Pacific

Team SMG

Team SMG went past the Asia-Pacific's best GC teams to qualify for the Championship event. Their final match of the region was against RRQ Kaguya, where they triumphed with a 3-0 scoreline, qualifying for the Game Changers Championship event.

East Asia

Chao Hui EDward Gaming

East Asia saw three different regions, Japan, China, and Korea, competing for the one slot of Valorant's Game Changers Championship. The Chinese organization Chao Hui EDward Gaming came out victorious as they defeated ZETA DIVISION's GC team by 3-1 in an intense Bo5 series at the Game Changers 2023 East Asia.

The Game Changers Championship event will be a great way to see the potential these pro teams have. These teams' performances can also potentially help push the concept of a coed pro scene in Valorant.