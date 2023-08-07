"I think he is a strong Agent"- Team Liquid's coach eMIL on picking Chamber for their match against NAVI in Valorant Champions 2023 (Exclusive)

Valorant Champions is the final event of the official VCT circuit and will be the culmination of multiple storylines throughout 2023. A total of 16 teams from around the world will give it their all to become the best and get the crown of world champions. The event will be held in Los Angeles, USA.

The event started off with the Group Stage and will then proceed to the Playoffs. Both these stages will follow a double-elimination format. The first match was between two top-tier EMEA teams, NAVI and Team Liquid. A post-match press conference was held where Sportskeeda got the opportunity to talk to Team Liquid's coach, eMIL.

Team Liquid's coach eMIL talks about utilizing Chamber in their composition for the first match against NAVI in Valorant Champions 2023

The two EMEA teams kicked off the event and displayed some top gameplay. The series was extremely close. However, NAVI was able to close out the series just barely after a triple Overtime. Team Liquid decided to go with an interesting approach as they picked up Chamber for the second map, Bind.

The Valorant Agent has seen a decrease in his pick rate ever since the nerfs. Sportskeeda Esports approached Team Liquid's coach, eMIL, to get his thoughts on their team composition, especially the inclusion of Jamppi's Chamber on Bind. Here's what he had to say:

"Honestly, I really trust his (Jamppi's) Chamber. I like Chamber in general. I think he is a strong Agent. So I had full faith in what we were doing and comp we were doing. If we lost today, it's not reflective of the comp at all. So yeah, and I'm always going to trust him (Jamppi) on Chamber."

Despite their close loss, Team Liquid looked in peak form as they took NAVI to a very close Bo3 (best-of-three) series. Because of the double-elimination format, the team will now be sent to the lower bracket.

The next match for Team Liquid will be an elimination match. They will face the Valorant Champions 2022 winners, LOUD. This match will take place on August 10 at 12 pm PDT/ 9 pm CEST/ 12:30 am IST (next day).