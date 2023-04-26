Jamppi Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has changed significantly since the beginning of 2023, especially in its esports scene. VCT will see two separate events for its regions. The franchised teams will have leagues within their region, whereas the non-franchised teams must go through their regional Challengers Leagues to make it to Ascension. The winners of the Ascension tournament will be franchised the following year.
VCT franchised leagues have reached their halfway point. A few teams and their players have been able to make a mark in their region, whereas others have had underwhelming performances. One of the Valorant players who has performed well in the league so far is Jamppi from Team Liquid.
Valorant settings utilized by Team Liquid's Jamppi
Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen is an esports player from Finland who currently plays for Team Liquid. He has mainly fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team but has also played as the Duelist Jett in the past.
Jamppi's Valorant journey started with Team Liquid in February 2021. The squad managed to stay at the top of the EMEA region at the beginning of VCT. They also qualified for multiple international events, including Valorant's first-ever LAN event, the VCT Stage 2: Masters Reykjavik 2021, finishing in 4th place.
Jamppi decided to continue with Team Liquid for VCT 2023 and has completely switched to an Initiator role. He is smart and a remarkably talented player who can clutch rounds for his team when needed. He is also a great Operator player.
Checking Jamppi's settings could help beginner Valorant players improve in various aspects of the game. This article will cover his in-game settings and equipment for 2023.
Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net
Mouse settings
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 0.42
- eDPI: 336
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.009
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input Buffer: On
Crosshair
Primary
- Color: White
- Outlines: On
- Outline Opacity: 1
- Outline Thickness: 1
- Center Dot: On
- Center Dot Opacity: 1
- Center Dot Thickness: 2
Inner Lines
- Show Inner Lines: On
- Inner Line Opacity: 1
- Inner Line Length: 1
- Inner Line Thickness: 4
- Inner Line Offset: 0
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Outer Lines
- Show Outer Lines: Off
- Movement Error: Off
- Firing Error: Off
Keybinds
- Walk: L-Shift
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space Bar
- Use Object: F
- Equip Primary Weapon: 1
- Equip Secondary Weapon: 2
- Equip Melee Weapon: 3
- Equip Spike: 4
- Use/Equip Ability 1: C
- Use/Equip Ability 2: Q
- Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4
- Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X
Map Settings
- Rotate: Rotate
- Fixed Orientation: Based On Side
- Keep Player Centered: On
- Minimap Size: 0.94
- Minimap Zoom: 0.594
- Minimap Vision Cones: On
- Show Map Region Names: Always
Video Settings
General
- Resolution: 1440x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Aspect Ratio Method: Fill
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Graphics Quality
- Multithreaded Rendering: On
- Material Quality: Low
- Texture Quality: Low
- Detail Quality: Low
- UI Quality: Low
- Vignette: Off
- VSync: Off
- Anti-Aliasing: None
- Anisotropic Filtering: 1x
- Improve Clarity: Off
- Experimental Sharpening: Unknown
- Bloom: Off
- Distortion: Off
- Cast Shadows: Off
Accessibility
- Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown
Peripherals
- Monitor: ASUS ROG XG258Q
- Mouse: VAXEE OUTSET AX Yellow
- Mousepad: VAXEE PA OUTSET
- Keyboard: Razer Huntsman Mini
- Headset: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specs
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
Valorant enthusiasts can go through Jamppi's in-game settings and configurations to get a fair idea of his unique playstyle. You can also tune into the VCT EMEA League weekly to watch Jamppi and Team Liquid live in action.