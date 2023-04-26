Jamppi Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant has changed significantly since the beginning of 2023, especially in its esports scene. VCT will see two separate events for its regions. The franchised teams will have leagues within their region, whereas the non-franchised teams must go through their regional Challengers Leagues to make it to Ascension. The winners of the Ascension tournament will be franchised the following year.

VCT franchised leagues have reached their halfway point. A few teams and their players have been able to make a mark in their region, whereas others have had underwhelming performances. One of the Valorant players who has performed well in the league so far is Jamppi from Team Liquid.

Valorant settings utilized by Team Liquid's Jamppi

Elias "Jamppi" Olkkonen is an esports player from Finland who currently plays for Team Liquid. He has mainly fulfilled the role of an Initiator for his team but has also played as the Duelist Jett in the past.

Jamppi's Valorant journey started with Team Liquid in February 2021. The squad managed to stay at the top of the EMEA region at the beginning of VCT. They also qualified for multiple international events, including Valorant's first-ever LAN event, the VCT Stage 2: Masters Reykjavik 2021, finishing in 4th place.

Jamppi decided to continue with Team Liquid for VCT 2023 and has completely switched to an Initiator role. He is smart and a remarkably talented player who can clutch rounds for his team when needed. He is also a great Operator player.

Checking Jamppi's settings could help beginner Valorant players improve in various aspects of the game. This article will cover his in-game settings and equipment for 2023.

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.42

eDPI: 336

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.009

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: On

Center Dot Opacity: 1

Center Dot Thickness: 2

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 1

Inner Line Thickness: 4

Inner Line Offset: 0

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer Lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: C

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: Mouse 4

Use/Equip Ability (Ultimate): X

Map Settings

Rotate: Rotate

Fixed Orientation: Based On Side

Keep Player Centered: On

Minimap Size: 0.94

Minimap Zoom: 0.594

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Always

Video Settings

General

Resolution: 1440x1080

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics Quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Unknown

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: ASUS ROG XG258Q

Mouse: VAXEE OUTSET AX Yellow

Mousepad: VAXEE PA OUTSET

Keyboard: Razer Huntsman Mini

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti

Valorant enthusiasts can go through Jamppi's in-game settings and configurations to get a fair idea of his unique playstyle. You can also tune into the VCT EMEA League weekly to watch Jamppi and Team Liquid live in action.

