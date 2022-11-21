The VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 was an S-tier tournament hosted for Riot Games’ dominant first-person shooter title Valorant. The official event, organized and hosted by Riot in Berlin, Germany, unfolded with a live audience on November 15 and concluded on November 20 after crowning the new World Champions.

Eight of the best teams around the globe secured their spots in the tournament while representing their respective regions. G2 Gozen is one of the eight star-studded teams that managed to rally past their competitors before ultimately coming out on top in the Grand Finals.

G2 Gozen Juliano briefly explains the team playstyle after VCT Game Changers 2022 Berlin Grand Finals

G2 Esports @G2esports



THE HOUSE OF GOZEN REIGNS SUPREME THEY CAME PREPARED AND LEFT DESTROYED.THE HOUSE OF GOZEN REIGNS SUPREME THEY CAME PREPARED AND LEFT DESTROYED.THE HOUSE OF GOZEN REIGNS SUPREME 👑 https://t.co/HyQyIsLCLI

G2 Gozen is a Spanish professional esports organization based out of Berlin, Germany, and represents the EMEA region. The team has been a dominant force throughout regional VCT events such as the VCT 2022: Game Changers EMEA Series and managed to retain the same consistency throughout the VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 to lift the World Champions title.

Julia "Juliano" Kiran is a Swedish Valorant professional who plays a Duelist role for the team while performing her duties as the In-Game Leader (IGL). Juliano displayed the highest tier of skills throughout the entire VCT event with a dominating mechanical prowess and fast adaptation that paved the path for G2 to secure its ultimate victory.

In a brief conversation with Sportskeeda, when asked about their opinion on the performance of their opponents and the way they countered them in the Grand Finals, Juliano said:

I think that they were playing with confidence in the beginning and we were kind of trying to do the right thing rather than, you know, play our game how we usually do, and as soon as we got to Ascent we started rolling like we normally do and how we actually play - it just felt like we have a home again.

G2 Juliano credited their opponents, Shopify Rebellion, and recognized the confidence that they carried into the match-up as they almost caught the team off-guard. She also pointed out that they tried playing by the book instead of reverting to what G2 does best. The team quickly reset and brought their A-game on map 3, Ascent, where they steamrolled through SR to secure their first win in the best-of-five.

Juliano further added:

After that, I was just thinking in my head that it's going to be impossible for them to win because we were playing with so much confidence, like, we just brought it back somehow, and then all the clutches and everything that came through - if I were them, I would have also had a hard time coming back from that.

Juliano expressed that the sudden fire that ignited within the team drove up their confidence as they subsequently became an unstoppable force. Once G2 started taking control, the players stepped up individually during crucial moments before performing some near-impossible clutches and feats.

Juliano also said that had she been on the other side of the match, it would have been equally difficult to make a comeback.

VCT Game Changers 2022 is a prestigious tournament where the winning teams earn the title of World Champions. The event featured some of the best players in the world competing for honor and glory while stamping their authority in the VCT scene.

Poll : 0 votes