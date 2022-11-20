The VCT Game Changer Championship 2022 is an S-tier tournament that is being organized and hosted by the publisher of Valorant, Riot Games, in Berlin, Germany. This international event that has brought the brightest and most talented Valorant professional players across the entire globe to a common competitive stage.

A total of eight teams secured their chance to participate in this battle to crown themselves the World Champions by defeating several opponents in a double-elimination tournament format.

Among the eight was Team Liquid Brazil, a professional esports organization that has been a dominating presence throughout the VCT Game Changers and secured multiple noteworthy victories. Unfortunately, the team secured the third position this year and got knocked out of the tournament recently.

Team Liquid Daiki talks after their final match in VCT Game Changer 2022 Berlin

Team Liquid Brazil secured the first position in both VCT 2022: Game Changers Brazil Series 1 and 2. It has an outstanding legacy of wins in its region.

The team formerly defeated Fennel GC and Shopify Rebellion in the upper bracket but got knocked out in a match against G2 Gozen. Unfortunately, they faced elimination from the VCT Game Changers 2022 Berlin tournament after a recent loss against Shopify Rebellion.

Natália "Daiki" plays the Sentinel and Initiator role for her team while also being the In-Game Leader as she spearheads all the strategies for them. She has shown an exceptional capacity for micromanaging the members and simultaneously showcasing top-notch gameplay individually.

In a brief conversation with Sportskeeda, when asked what were the biggest and most positive takeaways that they gained as a team from the event, Daiki said:

"The biggest takeaway for me in this tournament is that - learn how to lose. It’s weird to say that but our team hardly ever lost. And we learned a lot as this is not something that you’d expect us to throw away and be like “oh we lost” and become like that."

TL Daiki and the entire team were feeling defeated but at the same time displayed absolute strength and confidence that they were going to persistently chase a new goal to better themselves. She cited how the entire group understands that there will be winners and losers in a tournament and that it was hard considering the winning spree Liquid was on.

Nevertheless, they stood strong and accepted the fact. The team is not going to throw this out as a casual excuse but instead, work on it and return stronger than ever.

Daiki further added:

"This is a lesson that we learned and a really huge lesson. So yeah, it’s hard but, this is what happens and this is the biggest takeaway for us."

The dream of every participant in the VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 Berlin is to become the winner and crown themselves the World Champions. TL Daiki spoke briefly about the impact of such a match. It is something that the team has acknowledged and is willing to rectify with all its might.

The VCT Game Changer Championship 2022 began on November 15 and is scheduled to conclude on November 20 after the Grand Finals result, which will present us with the ultimate winner.

