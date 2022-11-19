VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin 2022 is having an intense competition as only four out of the eight participating teams remain to face off against each other.

Cloud9 White, being one of the most popular rosters in the tournament, have made it into the Lower Round 3 of VCT Game Changers after arriving in the Lower Bracket.

The North American team had an extremely one-sided victory against Guild X in Lower Round 2, where they defeated the latter in a clean 2-0 fashion in the best-of-three format. They will now advance towards facing another fellow North American team, Shopify Rebellion GC, in Lower Round 3 of the VCT Game Changers Berlin.

Only one of the teams from this matchup will secure a slot in the Lower Finals with Team Liquid Brazil, from where they will have to fight their way up to the Grand Finals against G2 Gozen on November 20, 2022.

Cloud 9 White's meL speaks about opposition's mistakes in VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin 2022

Melanie "meL" Capone is a Valorant professional player from America. The captain of Cloud9 White's roster, she has a remarkable grasp over the Sentinel class and is often seen playing Agents like Chamber and Cypher.

In the Lower Round 2 matchup against Guild X, the North American team dominated the game. Neither of the matches in the best-of-three format were close as Cloud9 White maintained the lead with ease.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, meL was asked to share her insights on the mistakes that Guild X made that helped her team capitalize and claim a victory. She had a pretty simple response and said:

"Let's say I would rather not discuss it because a lot of teams in this event make very similar mistakes and I would like for them to learn it on their own."

The matchup against Guild X surely boosted Cloud9 White's confidence. The roster is now ready to take on Shopify Rebellion GC in the Lower Round 3 of the VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin 2022. Fans are eagerly waiting for the two popular teams to go against each other on the big stage.

Guild X have also had a pretty decent run considering they gave a spectacular performance against Fennel GC in the Lower Round 1. However, Cloud9 White took the following game against the former.

Cloud9 White houses a powerful roster with meL, Katsumi, Bob, Alexis, and Jazzyk1ns. So far, they have lost only one game in the VCT Game Changers Berlin, which was against G2 Gozen in the Upper Semifinals.

If they successfully secure the slot for the Grand Finals, they will be facing the EMEA team once more, and for the final time, in the event. Valorant enthusiasts can catch the Lower Round 3 matchup live through the official VCT handles on Twitch on November 19, 2022, at 4:00 pm CET/7:00 am PT/8:30 pm IST.

Fans can also tune in to watch parties hosted by various content creators on YouTube and Twitch to have a different experience.

