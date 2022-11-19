"These teams make a lot of mistakes" - Cloud9 White meL after winning against Guild X in VCT Game Changers Championship 2022

The VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 is a major Valorant esports event that's organized and hosted by the publisher of the game itself, Riot Games. With the event more than halfway through, only four of the original eight teams remain in the race for the Champions title, with Cloud9 White being in the top four.

Cloud9 White is a North American esports organization that has been a beacon in the region, crushing through its opponents and establishing its own place in the hierarchy. The team secured first place in VCT 2022: Game Changers North America Series 1, 2, and 3 by defeating Shopify Rebellion in the final match-ups consecutively.

Cloud9 White meL after securing lower bracket semi-finals in VCT Game Changers Berlin

All eyes are on the 8 best women's VALORANT teams as the first Game Changers Championship fires up in Berlin.

Melanie "meL" Capone plays the Sentinel role for her team and has demonstrated top-tier gunplay alongside a thorough understanding of the role and her team's requirements. Her flexible positioning on the map and mechanical prowess makes her one of the best Chamber players in the world. She is a capable fragger on the attacking side, opening up pathways for C9W to push and take control of a site, and is an efficient defender as well, routinely taking down multiple enemies before giving up a site.

In a brief conversation with Sportskeeda, when asked if her team would change some strategies to be unpredictable or aim to primarily capitalize on their opponent’s mistakes, meL stated:

"We play our own game when it comes to matches and if mistakes come out, they are usually forced by us. They don’t just make a mistake most of the time."

MeL spoke about the confidence of C9W as a team, stating that they're able to force their opponents to take unnecessary steps and potentially slip up. These mistakes are then capitalized on by the North American team, as they surgically dissect the opposing team's strategies.

Clarifying her previous statement, she said:

"Actually, I take it back, these teams actually make a lot of mistakes and we just capitalize. But same as we have always been, we don’t really want to overplay too deeply into the prep and just play our own game."

C9W meL expanded on her previous answer and admitted that many of their opponents have made mistakes, a fact that her team was able to take advantage of to potentially win a round. Most recently, they played against Guild X and won by a significant margin on both maps with a clean scoreline of 2-0, eliminating the British team from the VCT Game Changers Championship 2022.

The VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 Berlin is an extraordinary international stage that has given the community multiple clip-worthy moments and brought some of the game's most talented players together. After kicking off on November 15 in Berlin, Germany, the tournament is scheduled to come to an end on November 20 with a Grand Finals matchup between the last two teams.

Earlier, eight of the best teams in the world successfully qualified for this tournament and have been showcasing incredible gameplay to claim the top spot in the ongoing event. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates as we closely follow all the stories around the VCT Game Changers 2022 Berlin event.

