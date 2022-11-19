The VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 started with a bang on November 15, with half of the event already concluded. The S-Tier tournament is being organized and hosted by Riot Games in Berlin, Germany, and is scheduled to conclude on November 20, after the new World Champions are determined.

The eight-best teams in the world secured a slot and participated in this prestigious tournament to earn the title of World Champion. Shopify Rebellion is one of the eight participants fighting to secure their chance at winning the VCT Game Changers tournament in Berlin.

SR Sonder talks about her team in VCT Game Changers Championship 2022

Shopify Rebellion GC is an American esports organization that has been a noteworthy competitor in the North American region. The outfit secured second spot in all three regional VCT 2022: Game Changers North America Series 1, 2, and 3. All of these victories came against Cloud9 White. The team has secured another chance to survive elimination after defeating X10 Sapphire in the lower bracket.

Diana "sonder" Zhang plays the Duelist role for her team and displays immense prowess whilst diving headfirst into gunfights. She has shown remarkable skills while playing Valorant Agents Neon and Raze on the international stage and has proven her potential by spearheading the team’s tactics. There are multiple highlighted gameplays that have etched her name in VCT history.

In a brief conversation with Sportskeeda, when asked if the current team strategy will be viable in the upcoming matches, considering their competitors were observing them, Sonder said:

"I don’t really think we have to switch up too much because we want to play our own game. But I would call that my team is, kind of like, reactive like we just react to what the other team does."

SR Sonder is confident in their playstyle that has worked till now and doesn't feel there is any imminent need or requirement for a major change in tactics. She also stated that the team is “reactive” and works through different situations by countering the opposing team.

She further added:

"We don’t really have, like, that many heavily strap-booked strats so, yeah, I don’t think we really need to change much and just play our own game."

Sonder ever so slightly indicated that the team may try to switch up minor pieces of the strategy instead of completely overhauling proceedings. The confidence was evident, and fans hope to see Shopify Rebellion climb even higher.

Shopify Rebellion will be facing Cloud9 White in their next match-up. Interestingly, both teams have faced each other, with Cloud9 mostly holding the upper hand. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates as we follow all the stories around the VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 Berlin.

Poll : 0 votes