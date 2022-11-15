The VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 is an international event organized and hosted by Riot Games in Berlin, Germany. The tournament will take place from November 15 to 20, and will conclude with a massive best-of-five Grand Final to present us with a new World Champion.

Valorant is one of the most dominant shooter titles in the esports scene and this prestigious tournament will feature the eight best teams from across the globe. Guild X is one of the participating teams who represent the EMEA region alongside G2 Gozen and have a glorious match result history across all of the Valorant events they have played.

Guild X Roxi talks about VCT Game Changers and the level of competition in the International event

Guild X is a prime contender for the World Champions title and has garnered a massive fan base over the course of their journey in VCT events and Valorant itself. The team has secured the second position in both VCT 2022: Game Changers EMEA Series 1 and 2 while winning the VCT 2022: Game Changers EMEA Series 3 in the first position.

Vivian "Roxi" Schilling primarily plays the Sentinel role for Guild X and has developed into a priceless cog without which the team would not be able to perform as consistently. Her ability to understand the needs of the team in crucial moments and team play makes Roxi one of the most flexible Sentinel players in Valorant. Her top-tier mechanical skills quickly turn her into an unstoppable player who can stomp around the map and take down multiple enemies.

In a brief conversation with Sportskeeda, when asked about their regional competitors and the level of competition in the VCT Game Changers 2022 tournament, she said:

"My overall view is like, I am actually curious because we never had, like a direct comparison between all the other games. So I am just, like, honestly happy to be here and excited for the matches tomorrow."

Roxi shed light on her views and pointed to the fact that there is no direct comparison before the VCT Game Changers event that could be used to identify or even discern the level of competition in this tournament. She added that she is very happy and feels excited about the upcoming matches as the event kickstarts in a double-elimination format.

She further elaborated on the question and said:

"Because obviously, we will be watching as well but not, like, to get anything out of it. It’s more for like pure entertainment and see any kind of flaw that we have been having. So obviously we are excited for G2’s match as well so we are just going to be there and following it."

Roxi also pointed out that they are definitely here in a competitive capacity but also want to enjoy this experience and watch other teams play against each other without having to decipher their every move and strategy. The team will also focus on its own shortcomings that could potentially hamper its performance and rectify all possible variables to maximize its chances of winning.

The VCT Game Changers 2022 Berlin is one of the highest tiers of Valorant events that is hosted by Riot itself. The stakes skyrocket in these international events, especially when the winner will earn the title of World Champions 2022. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for the latest updates and all the stories around VCT Game Changers.

