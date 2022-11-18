The VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 started with a bang on November 15 in front of a massive live audience and has progressed halfway through with a few teams already eliminated from the tournament.

Riot Games is currently hosting this S-tier tournament in Berlin, Germany, and is scheduled to conclude on November 20 after crowning the new World Champions.

Eight of the best teams around the globe qualified and secured a spot in this prestigious tournament that follows a double-elimination match format. X10 Sapphire is one of the participants who recently faced defeat against Shopify Rebellion, which resulted in their heartbreaking elimination from the tournament.

X10 Sapphire's Muffyn comments on their defeat in the VCT Game Changers Lower Bracket

X10 Sapphire is a Thai esports organization that has been a dominating force in the APAC region. They secured the champion's position in both VCT 2022: Game Changers APAC Last Chance Qualifier and VCT 2022: Game Changers APAC Elite. They defeated KRU Esports in the Lower Bracket after getting knocked out by G2 Gozen on Day 1 of VCT Game Changers Berlin.

Chalita "Muffyn" Buathong plays the Duelist role for her team and has displayed excellent skills with her main Valorant Agent, Neon, in the VCT Game Changers tournament.

She is a capable fragger who can confidently take fights against multiple enemies at once, and spearheads X10’s aggressive take on the game. Unfortunately, the team failed to secure a win and lost with a clean scoreline of 0-2 against Shopify Rebellion.

In a brief conversation with Sportskeeda, when asked what the gap was that their opponents capitalized on to win against them, Muffyn answered:

"I think that the difference is skill - the trading skill with the opponent team. Also, we couldn’t take a clear shot and take down the opponent, which lead to our defeat on the first map."

X10's Muffyn cited that their opponents were more efficient in some of the crucial skills, which created a gap in the first match itself. She stated that Shopify Rebellion was doing better when it came to trading kills to secure the balance.

While X10 tried to perform the same, they couldn't do so as effectively, but will definitely work further to produce better results.

While enjoying a dominating first half on Map 1, Haven, X10 secured a score of 9-3 against Shopify Rebellion. Their competitors managed to drag out round after round and sent the match to overtime where Shopify finally secured their victory with a 16-14 scoreline.

The second map, Pearl, was not the most frequented for X10, and thus while they did try their best against Shopify, they could not take things to the third and final match.

X10 Sapphire is a formidable team that has proven its potential multiple times on this international stage and in regional tournaments. They faced an unfortunate defeat but fans and supporters expect them to come back stronger than ever and take another jab at coveting the ultimate victory, crowning themselves as World Champions.

