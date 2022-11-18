G2 Gozen vs Team Liquid VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin - Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin is advancing towards its conclusion in the next two days. The tournament will conduct its Upper Finals today with two of the best teams from their respective regions taking on each other in front of a live audience in Berlin.

The VCT Game Changer series in Berlin has been a spectacular experience for viewers and participants, with Riot Games supporting women and other marginalized genders in gaining recognition in the Valorant esports world.

Today's Upper Finals will feature G2 Gozen take on Team Liquid as one of them secures a spot in the Grand Finals.

Team Liquid vs G2 Gozen at VCT Game Changers Berlin - Who will win the Upper Finals matchup?

On Day 4 of the VCT Game Changers Berlin, Team Liquid will be taking on G2 Hozen as only one of them secures a slot for the Grand Finals on November 20, 2022. The final contender for the finals will have to go through to the Lower Round 3 and Lower Finals, which is yet to be decided.

Predictions

Team Liquid have been on a winning streak ever since the Game Changers series even started in the Brazil regionals. After arriving in Berlin, Liquid won both their matches without struggling and defeated both Shopify Rebellion GC and Fennel GC in a 2:1 fashion, advancing towards the Upper Finals.

G2 Gozen have also been performing phenomenally in both regionals and Berlin. They only lost a single matchup before coming to Berlin, which was against Guild X. Apart from that, their match history has only seen victory. In Berlin they have defeated Cloud9 White in a 2:1 fashion, and X10 Sapphire with a straight 2:0 scoreline.

Following the two Berlin games, the EMEA team have successfully made their way to the Upper Finals.

Predicting the winner between the two strong teams is a bit difficult as both the rosters have been winning their matchups in the Game Changer series. However, Team Liquid has a statistically better chance in the Upper Finals as their performance has been absolutely dominating.

Head-to-head

According to Vlr, G2 Gozen and Team Liquid Brazil have no past encounters. This makes the prediction even more difficult as both rosters are considered one of the strongest Game Changer contenders in VCT.

Head-to-head encounters of Team Liquid and G2 (Image via VLR.GG)

Potential lineups

Team Liquid Brazil

Natalia " daiki " Vilela

" Vilela Natalia " nat1 " Meneses

" Meneses Ana " naxy " Beatriz

" Beatriz Paula " bstrdd " Naguil

" Naguil Paola " drn " Caroline

" Caroline André " palestra " Daguano (Coach)

" Daguano (Coach) Lucas "Kamino" Kamino (Analyst)

G2 Gozen

Maryam " Mary " Maher

" Maher Julia " juliano " Kiran

" Kiran Petra " Petra " Stoker

" Stoker Michaela " mimi " Lintrup

" Lintrup Anastasia " Glance " Anisimova

" Anisimova Robertas "Carcass" Mikuckis (Coach)

When and where to watch

VCT enthusiasts can tune into the Valorant Champions Tour's official Twitch handle to catch the matchup between G2 Gozen and Team Liquid Brazil live on November 18, 2022, at 7:00 pm CET/10:00 am PT/11:30 pm IST.

Viewers can also catch the match live through various watch parties hosted by popular content creators on YouTube and Twitch.

Poll : Who do you think will be triumphant in the Upper Finals of the VCT Game Changers Berlin? G2 Gozen Team Liquid 0 votes