The VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 started with a bang on November 15 in front of a massive live audience. The S-Tier tournament is organized and hosted by Riot Games in Berlin, Germany, and is scheduled to conclude on November 20, presenting with the new World Champions.

Eight of the best teams in the world are participating in this prestigious VCT event, which will follow a double-elimination tournament format to determine the ultimate victor. X10 Sapphire is one of the eight star-studded sides representing the APAC region as the sole contenders who qualified for VCT Game Changers 2022 Berlin.

X10 Sapphire Poly presents her views after their Day 1 match in VCT Game Changers 2022

FSL @Fsl_GG

X10 SAPPHIRE



YOUR VCT GAME CHANGERS APAC 2022 CHAMPION. X10 SAPPHIRE #VCTGameChangers

X10 Sapphire is a Thai esports organization that has dominated the APAC region, securing the first position in both VCT 2022: Game Changers APAC Last Chance Qualifier and VCT 2022: Game Changers APAC Elite.

Patcharapron "Poly" Sanitchai plays the Controller role for X10 Sapphire with tremendous control and understanding. She is currently building her prowess over Valorant Agent Viper.

Poly displays potential and great promise due to her versatility and control over multiple Controller Agents depending on the team’s requirements.

Q. What are your thoughts on Harbor’s abilities as a controller compared to Viper?

Poly: I think that Harbor is a good agent, but he cannot be played as the only Controller in the team. He needs to duo with another Controller for example Astra or another Agent.

Q. Breeze is one of the most played maps for X10 Sapphire. How do you plan to reorganize your strategies after today’s loss?

Poly: Right now our playstyle is already nice and we just need to be better in communication and be more aggressive sometimes. And, we will try to fix all of our mistakes one at a time.

Q. Do you think a double-Controller team composition is viable on this international stage?

Poly: We might have to remove a Duelist and have only one Initiator so we can play two Controllers.

Q. Do you think Riot should try and create a more comprehensive lore for all Agents?

Poly: I think that it might be a really good idea because so many players love to read the lore and connect everything up and love the animations. So I think that’s quite a nice idea for Riot to have, like, come up with a new Agent with a comprehensive and interesting story and background.

Q. Which Controller Agent has the best abilities to clutch and why?

Poly: Astra is the best Controller Agent in my opinion because when you play on the defending side, you can use smoke and perform ninja defuses. Meanwhile, when you are on the attacking side, you can use the stun ability and Astra’s smoke for the team to initiate the fight.

VALORANT Champions Tour @ValorantEsports



Here's everything you need to know about the tournament format. We're crowning the first #VCTGameChangers Champion on November 20th!

In this brief conversation with Sportskeeda, Poly provided insight into their future team planning and how they would like to play in the upcoming matches. The VCT Game Changers Day 1 concluded with X10 Sapphire losing against G2 Gozen, The team must now face imminent elimination from the tournament in the lower brackets.

Fans from around the globe are cheering on the team as they expect to see a resurgence greater than ever. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on the Game Changer Championship 2022 as we follow the latest stories around this international event.

