Best Valorant Controllers to master on all maps in Episode 5 Act 3

Valorant has quickly become one of the most popular FPS games. The shooter's competitive scene has seen a lot of success, and the attractive skins and cosmetics in the game have gained a lot of attention from non-gamers as well.

Controllers are the category of Agents that are usually responsible for smoking areas of the map and blocking the enemy's line of sight. This article provides a list of the Controllers in the game and the best maps to try them on.

Controllers in Valorant Episode 5 Act 3: Abilities, drawbacks, where to use them

1) Omen

Omen is a Controller with a mysterious origin. Omen has been given two Smokes, which are his signature ability. Only one Smoke is given to the player at the start of the round, and they will have to buy the other. He also has an ability called Paranoia that blinds enemies and an ultimate that helps him teleport anywhere on the map.

One problem with Omen is that his Smokes are very slow. This puts his team at a significant disadvantage when playing on a large map like Breeze.

However, Omen is the Controller with the highest potential to outplay enemies because of his abilities. Players who prefer to take on the role of an aggressive support will enjoy using Omen.

The best Valorant maps to use Omen on are Ascent, Icebox, Bind, and Haven. The worst maps for Omen are Breeze and Fracture.

2) Brimstone

Brimstone is the Controller that leads the covert organization called Valorant Protocol. Brimstone's abilities include three Smokes, an Incendiary, a Stim Beacon, and an Orbital Strike that blasts the selected area in a certain radius.

Brimstone suffers from the same problem as Omen and usually finds himself at a disadvantage in larger maps because his Smokes don't reach distant locations. However, his Smokes can all be deployed at the same time, which is something players cannot do with any other Controller agent in the game.

His Stim ability is a really useful one as it gives the team an increased speed and firing rate, allowing them to quickly move into the site. The Incendiary causes constant damage to anyone who's standing in it, and the Orbital Strike does the same but has a much larger radius.

Both of these are extremely useful tools when it comes to post-plant setups or buying time and stopping the enemy team from pushing into the site. Overall, Brimstone is a very versatile Agent in Valorant.

The best Valorant maps for Brimstone are Bind, Ascent, and Haven. Breeze and Pearl are his worst maps.

3) Viper

Viper is perhaps the odd one out on this list, since her abilities don't exactly match anyone else's in Valorant's Controller group. Her signature ability is a Toxic Screen that creates a wall that can be used to block a section of the map, allowing her team to enter locations safely. The wall isn't bulletproof, but it does damage enemies that pass through it.

Next up are her Snake Bites. They are very much like Brimstone's Incendiary, damaging anyone who's standing in it. However, Viper has two Snake Bites as opposed to Brim's single use of Incendiary. The ability that resembles those of other Controllers in Valorant is Viper's Poison Cloud. It creates a giant Smoke that reduces health and blocks the enemy’s line of sight. However, this cloud has to be thrown to the location the player wants it to be used.

Her ultimate is the Viper's Pit, and it creates a huge pit of Smoke that reduces the health of all enemies that try and pass through it to 1 HP. It is extremely useful for post-plants or for blocking entry to a site.

Most of Viper's abilities make enemies vulnerable and cause them to take additional damage for a short period of time. Viper is a very difficult agent to play and requires a lot of micromanagement, but she offers a lot of utility once players master her.

The best maps to play Viper on are Icebox, Breeze, and Fracture. Haven and Ascent are probably the worst maps for her.

4) Astra

Astra is perhaps the most difficult Controller to play in Valorant, and she also stands out from the rest in a couple of ways. Players don't look at a mini screen to Smoke. Instead, they go into an astral form and fly to locations to place Smokes on the map.

Her signature ability is Nebula, which is basically a Smoke similar to that of Brim or Omen. Her next ability is Gravity Well. It creates a pull in the desired area, and anybody that's trapped won't be able to move and will become vulnerable to attack. It is extremely useful to stop quick pushes into the site or to remove sniper players from their positions.

Astra's Nova Pulse ability concusses the enemy who gets affected by it, lowering their fire rate and making their vision blurry. This is very useful to clear out enemies from certain positions as they will be forced to fight or flee.

Her ultimate, the Cosmic Divide, temporarily creates a huge wall that is bulletproof and deafens sound coming from the other side. This is a very useful ability to isolate players from the site and get entries.

Astra is the most difficult agent to play, since she is more vulnerable than the other Controllers in Valorant. However, once mastered, she becomes a beautiful combination of a Controller mixed with a Sentinel.

Astra is usually viable on almost all the maps in Valorant, especially Ascent, Haven, and Pearl.

5) Harbor

Harbor is the newest kid on the block, coming all the way from India. His signature ability is the High Tide, which is very much like a Viper wall, but it can be curved and slows down enemies that try and pass through it.

His next ability is Cascade, which creates a smaller wall of water that can be used to block the line of sight, allowing teammates to push. Bullets and abilities can pass through both walls.

Harbor's Cove ability looks like a traditional Smoke except for the fact that it can withstand bullets. However, players should get too cozy inside it, since it can be broken down by a certain number of bullets. This Smoke has a variety of uses in the game, and players can even use it while defusing the spike.

Harbor's ultimate is called Reckoning. It has a large radius and applies the Concuss debuff on enemies who are in it. This ability allows for a quick execution on the site and also gives players info as to where their enemies might be hiding. However, the geyser strikes that cause the Concuss debuff are relatively easy to dodge.

Harbor is an interesting mix between a Controller and an Initiator. Only time will tell what kind of potential he holds. So far, Harbor has proven to be useful on maps like Breeze and Pearl, but he is yet to prove his worth on the other maps in Valorant.

