"I think Harbor is decent"- Shopify Rebellion GC's bENITA on the Controller in VCT Game Changers Berlin

VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin is slowly approaching its grand conclusion with only four teams left in the tournament. So far, Shopify Rebellion has proven to be a dominant force after dropping into the lower bracket, with their first match against X10 Sapphire being a sight to behold.

The North American team continues to fight for a slot in the Lower Finals and still has two teams to take on. Shopify will have to maintain their current momentum with both Cloud9 White and Team Liquid Brazil if they wish to appear in the Grand Finals against G2 Gozen on November 20, 2022.

Later today, Shopify will take on Cloud9 White at the Lower Round 3 Matchup. If they win this game, it will take the American roster one step closer to the tournament's finals.

bENITA from Shopify Rebellion talks about Harbor after the X10 Sapphire game in VCT Game Changers Berlin Lower Round 2

Benita "bENITA" Noshadian is a professional American Valorant player who is currently playing for Shopify Rebellion GC. She also made her mark on the competitive Counter Strike: Global Offensive scene, where she was mostly known for her time in Counter Logic Gaming Red.

Ever since she started her Valorant journey professionally, she has been a consistent Controller player for her team. She is known to play her Agents methodically and has made several great plays in recent tournaments.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, bENITA was asked to share her thoughts on the X10 Sapphire's double Controller lineup and if incorporating Harbor into their compositions would provide better results in the future. Considering that Harbor is currently not allowed in the tournament, this question was asked in the context of future VCT games. In response, she stated:

"I think Harbor is decent. If I could pick two maps to play him now, it would be Pearl and Bind."

She continued on the topic by mentioning X10 Sapphire's double Controller meta as it's something that a few teams do, even in the most competitive events. She concluded her statement by mentioning some of the Initiators who are taking the spotlight right now:

"It's very interesting that some teams run Viper and Astra. The Initiators right now are too good."

Her answers provide great insight into the professional scene's meta right now. Being a Controller with a variety of utilities, Harbor is a great pick for attacking. According to bENITA, the Initators in Valorant are also strong at the moment, which means that the Indian Controller can only perform well on specific maps like Pearl and Bind.

VCT Berlin Game Changers will have their Lower Finals matchup later today on November 19, 2022, with fans of Shopify Rebellion hoping that the North American roster will make it to the final matchup against G2 Gozen.

The upper bracket of the tournament concluded with G2, qualifying for the Grand Finals after defeating Team Liquid Brazil with a clean 2:0 scoreline.

Fans can watch the VCT Game Changers' Lower Round 3 live on November 19, 2022 at 4:00 pm CET / 7:00 am PT / 8:30 pm IST on VCT's official Twitch handles.

