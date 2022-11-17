"It shows capability of the player in terms of aim": Fennel Hotlava's Suzu talks about Chamber meta at VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin

VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin is ongoing as eight of the best teams from all around the world take on each other on the big stage in Germany. The Game Changers is a program that focuses on providing new opportunities for women and marginalized individuals in the Valorant Esports scene.

After a year of intense regional competition, the selected teams have arrived together on the big stage to compete. The tournament will conclude on November 20, 2022, as one team takes home the trophy.

Fennel Hotelava is one of the most skilled and renowned rosters participating in the VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin. They have proven themselves to be consistent with their performances in the East Asian regionals.

Suzu from Fennel Hotelava shares her VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin experience

Suzu is a Japanese player who is currently playing under Fennel Hotelava. The player has been taken on loan from ZETA DIVISION GC. She is popular for her exceptional Chamber plays.

Suzu has also been known to switch roles to Controllers and other Sentinel Agents at times. The Japanese player excels at taking one-on-ones and has proven the same on multiple occasions.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, Suzu shared her thoughts and opinions regarding Valorant meta and her VCT Game Changers experience.

Q) What is the one team you are most excited to play against in Game Changers Berlin and why?

Suzu: The team I'm most excited to face is G2. They had a dominating performance yesterday with a big win. Team Liquid was also very good, they had a very good performance today. To have an even better performance than G2, it is really exciting to think about how good they can be.

Q) Fennel has been a consistent team in the Game Changers East Asia regional. If there was one team you could pick from the EA region to compete in VCT Game Changers Berlin, who would you pick?

Suzu: I think the team I would like to pick from the region would be Oxygen.

Q) Some of the teams in the Game Changers have been seen to run a no-flash team composition. Do you think it is ideal to not have a flash utility at your disposal?

Suzu: The no-flash comp is going to be very aim-oriented. Since you cannot take control of a larger area, there has to be a precise aiming skill in smaller one-on-one battles.

Q) Being someone who loves playing Chamber, what are your opinions on the Chamber meta that has been rather overpowering VCT for a while now?

Suzu: For Chamber, once the teleporter is placed over the Ultimate, the player just needs to focus on the aim. Whether they use the Ultimate or not, they can still focus on the aim. Compared to other Agents, there are very limited variations to his ability, but on the other hand, it shows the capability of the player in terms of aim.

I think it's a great way to showcase that, and his Operator is also very OP.

Q) What is your opinion on Harbor as a Controller? Do you see yourself playing the Agent at some point in the future?

Suzu: I believe Harbor is quite strong in set plays and in a full team composition. So there is potential to use him in two Controller compositions. It is indeed very fun to play. In the future, if Harbor is strong on any maps, I would love to play him.

Q) Do you think professional Valorant games like the VCT Game Changers or other VCT tournaments should be longer in length in terms of the number of rounds?

Suzu: My personal opinion is that VCT Challengers and Game Changers should not overlap, I think the current system is pretty balanced out.

Q) What tip would you give to a young player starting out in their professional esports journey?

Suzu: I just want to tell them not to give up and continue what they are doing. That's because this is how I got here. I have never given up and this is what has built my career.

