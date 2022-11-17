"I'm pretty excited to come back from lower" - Guild X's aNNja shares her experiences at VCT Game Changers Berlin

VCT Game Changers Berlin is advancing to Day 3 with eight teams still fighting to take the win. The intense tournament features eight of the best teams from different regions competing in Berlin in front of a huge crowd.

After a year of intense regional competition, Game Changers Berlin offers an opportunity for the selected teams to take each other on. Game changers will conclude with the Grand Final that takes place on November 20, 2022.

Guild X is one of the most renowned rosters participating in the VCT Game Changers. The dominant team from the EMEA region has secured their slot in Berlin with their extraordinary performances.

aNNja from Guild X speaks about her experiences and talks about VCT Game Changers 2022

Anja "aNNja" Vasalic is a Serbian-Hungarian professional Valorant player who is currently signed by Guild X. She is popular for her flexible in-game role switches.

She has been a consistent Valorant player ever since the game's release and was associated with popular teams in the VCT Game Changer series, such as G2 Gozen and Untapped, before she began her journey with Guild X.

In a conversation with Kushal Bhattacharrya of Sportskeeda Esports, aNNja shared a small piece of her ongoing experience on the grand stage in Berlin.

Q: What is the team you are most excited to play against in VCT Game Changers Berlin now that you have already played against Shopify Rebellion GC?

aNNja: I think the team I am most excited to play against is G2. I'm looking forward to meeting them in the finals.

Q: You are a pretty flexible player who often switches between roles like Sentinels, Initiators, and even Duelists at times. Do you see yourself playing a Controller Agent like Harbor in the future?

aNNja: To be honest, no. I don't see myself playing Harbor in the future because, as an Agent, he is not going to fit into our team's composition.

Q: It has been a year since the Game Changers regional competition began building up to the big stage. How does it feel to compete here in Berlin among some of the best VCT GC teams in the world?

aNNja: It is an amazing feeling. It's also going to be a good experience for us, and I'm pretty excited to come back from lower.

Q: Guild X’s regional performance has been nothing but outstanding. If there was one team you could choose to compete against in the VCT GC EMEA series apart from G2 Gozen, who would you pick?

aNNja: Probably, Acend. We lost a map against them. They did a great job playing together. Our games were pretty close, and playing against them was not easy. So I just want to play them again.

Q: You have been a consistent Valorant player for a while now. If you were given a chance, would you ever switch to a different competitive FPS other than Valorant in the future?

aNNja: I don't think so. Because I started playing Valorant during the beta, and I'll keep playing it. I love Valorant.

Q: If there is one tip you could give yourself when you were about to start your professional career in esports, what would it be?

aNNja: Just go strong, go hard. Basically, don't show your weakness.

