"We really focus on ourselves": Shopify Rebellion Flowerful provides insight before VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 Berlin Grand Finals

The VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 is one of the biggest international tournaments for Riot Games’ first-person shooter title, Valorant. The publisher is hosting and organizing this event in Berlin, Germany, which kickstarted on November 15 and is expected to end on November 20 after one team is crowned the new World Champions.

The VCT tournament has entered its final stages after multiple battles between the competing teams in a brutal race to covet the chance of lifting the winner’s trophy. Winning it all would mean that the team will have permanently marked their names in the history of Valorant esports, strengthening their footholds.

Shopify Rebellion will take on G2 Gozen in the VCT Game Changers Berlin Grand Finals at 11 am (EST/EDT)/9:30 pm (IST). The tournament features a $500,000 prize pool and will be streamed live on Riot Games' official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Shopify Rebellion Flowerful speaks about team preparation before VCT Game Changers Berlin Grand Finals

Shopify Rebellion GC is an American esports organization that has emerged as one of the strongest teams in the VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 tournament. The team has managed to pull off a remarkable comeback after they were knocked down to the lower brackets by Team Liquid.

Shopify Rebellion secured three consecutive wins against X10 Sapphire, Cloud9 White, and Team Liquid, which resulted in the team qualifying for the Grand Finals. The finale of this event will follow a best-of-five format, and the winning team will receive the title of World Champions.

Kayla "Flowerful" Horton plays the Sentinel role for Shopify Rebellion and displayed massive potential with multiple highlight gameplays that had viewers slipping to the edge of their seats.

In a brief conversation with Sportskeeda, when asked about her thoughts on the upcoming match against G2 Gozen, Flowerful said:

"I definitely think they are a great and strong team. In terms of preparing for them, we really focus on ourselves."

Her mechanical prowess and in-depth understanding of the Agent picks propelled Shopify Rebellion to secure victory against some of the top teams in the tournament. When asked how the team is gearing up for the Grand Finals, Flowerful said:

"We don’t really, like, counter-strat or anti-strat or anything like that. So, we just focus on ourselves and play our own game, but I think it’s going to be a very fun match to watch."

The team admires and admits that their upcoming opponents are strong and have worked hard to reach the competition's Grand Final like every other participating team. That being said, SR Flowerful cited that Shopify Rebellion will play like they always have been and will not dive too deep into the preparation phase and lose confidence in this final stretch.

The team might bring an ace up their sleeve, as SR Flowerful admits that the Grand Finals will be a fun match to watch. Fans worldwide expect and support Shopify to win it with a clean scoreline after their explosive performances in previous matches.

The VCT Game Changers Championship 2022 is a significant and prestigious tournament of the highest order and features the best teams in the world on the international stage. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for all the latest stories around this ongoing Valorant event.

