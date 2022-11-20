G2 Gozen vs Shopify Rebellion GC VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin - Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin 2022 will have its epic conclusion with the Grand Finals tonight. The tournament's finale will feature two of the best contenders from their respective regions facing off against each other in front of the live crown in Germany.

Fans have eagerly awaited the finale, where the famous EMEA team G2 Gozen will take on the spectacular North American roster of Shopify Rebellion GC. After five days of intense competition, only two of the eight participating rosters remain. Only one of the rosters will take home the winner's trophy along with the prize money of $180,000.

G2 Gozen vs Shopify Rebellion GC at VCT Game Changers Berlin - Who will win the Grand Final matchup?

On the fifth and final day of the VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin 2022, G2 Gozen will be taking on Shopify Rebellion GC as only one of them secures the title of the winner for the Berlin series this year. Both teams have been here by beating some of the best and most worthy contenders throughout the tournament.

Six teams have been eliminated through tough fights between the upper and lower brackets, with only four teams making it to the Semi-finals and two to the Grand Finals.

Predictions

G2 Gozen hasn't lost a single game since stepping foot in the VCT Game Changers Berlin series. They have defeated X10 Sapphire, Cloud9 White, and Team Liquid Brazil. Both games were on a straight 2:0 fashion scoreline in a best-of-three series.

This has already made them more dominant and confident as they patiently await their opponent for the Grand Finals tonight. Even before the Berlin series, the EMEA team was on a winning streak where they defeated the likes of NAVI: Celestials and Case Hydra. The only match they lost was against Guild X in the GC EMEA: Series III.

However, Shopify Rebellion GC has also proven a worthy contender in the tournament after they made a spectacular comeback from the Lower Rounds. After their matchup against Team Liquid Brazil in Upper Semi-finals, Shopify had to go through the lower brackets as the Brazilian team defeated them by a 1:2 scoreline.

After the loss, Shopify went on a winning streak of three dominant games where they defeated X10 Sapphore, Cloud9 White, and Team Liquid Brazil in the Lower Finals. The recent results in the series make them a force to be reckoned with.

It is hard to predict the winner for the Grand Finals, as both rosters have had remarkable performances. However, it can be assumed that G2 Gozen stands a slightly better chance than the North American roster.

Head-to-head

According to Vlr, G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion have no past encounters. Predicting the winner of the VCT Game Changers Grand Finals becomes even more difficult than one would think.

Head to head between G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion GC (Image via vlr.gg)

Potential lineups

G2 Gozen

Maryam " Mary " Maher

" Maher Julia " juliano " Kiran

" Kiran Petra " Petra " Stoker

" Stoker Michaela " mimi " Lintrup

" Lintrup Anastasia " Glance " Anisimova

" Anisimova Robertas "Carcass" Mikuckis (Coach)

Shopify Rebellion GC

Erika " KP " Lytle

" Lytle Kayla " flowerful " Horton

" Horton Diana " sonder " Zhang

" Zhang Lorrian " Lorri " Elad

" Elad Benita " bENITA " Novshadian

" Novshadian Duc " Fullmetal " Vu

" Vu Rob " robwiz " Kennedy

" Kennedy Franklin "FIN" Ascencio

When and where to watch

VCT enthusiasts can tune into the Valorant Champions Tour's official Twitch handle to catch the matchup between G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion GC live on November 20, 2022, at 5:00 pm CET/ 8:00 am PT/ 9:30 pm IST.

Viewers can also catch the match live through various watch parties hosted by popular content creators on YouTube and Twitch.

