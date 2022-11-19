"That situation could always use a teleport"-Guild X's Roxi on their lineup against Cloud9 White in VCT Game Changers Berlin

VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin 2022 has been a spectacular experience for both viewers and the participating teams. With the tournament reaching its conclusion, only four out of the eight teams remain. Guild X has been one of the most notable contenders in the series.

Guild X has had an amazing run in the VCT Game Changer regionals. With that being said, the team had quite a rocky start after arriving in Berlin. The EMEA lost two games in Berlin, one of which was against a popular North American team, Cloud9 White.

Guild X is sadly no longer in the Berlin series as they were eliminated in the lower bracket. However, the team had an amazing run as they went against some of the best from their respective regions.

Roxi from Guild X speaks about potential Chamber play in the future of VCT Game Changers

Vivian "Roxi" is a professional Valorant player from Germany. She is currently playing for Guild X. The player has also made her mark in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive professional scene, where she spent her time on Blaze Esports Female and Team DeftFox. She has also been a former streamer for BIG.

Roxi has been a consistent Sentinel player for Guild X. The most popular Agents she is seen using are Killjoy and Cypher. She has also played Chamber on numerous occasions and is one of the most methodical contenders in the Game Changer series.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Roxi was asked if adding Chamber to their lineup would have resulted in a better outcome in their matchup against Cloud9 White in the Lower Round 2 of VCT Game Changers Berlin. Roxi responded in detail on this:

"Maybe, there were a lot of times where we had the initial peek, but shots were missed whatsoever and that situation could always use a teleport to sketch you out of the pickle basically. So yes, in some situations it could have helped."

She added more to the statement, explaining the lineup that they played in contrast:

"But then again, this was our comfort Agent pick that we wanted to play and it was not like we were switching Agents just because we feel insecure and think we can't hit our shots sometimes."

Following up on this question, she was also asked if we could see her playing Chamber in the future. Roxi responded:

"I used to play Chamber actually but then people saw him more as an entry and Duelist, and then Smurfette took my spot as Chamber. But I do generally like Chamber and feel comfortable on him. Who knows what the future holds, like what Agents get added and what Changes are gonna be made, and maybe in the future you will see me on Chamber again."

Roxi shared a pretty nice insight into the current Agent lineup that was played by Guild X. It is possible for her to play Chamber for future VCT games as she already possesses remarkable mechanical skills.

Guild X may be out of the VCT Game Changers Berlin series for now, but the team houses some of the best players from the region. One can assume that the team will take the win in the future.

