"All we have to do is listen and react"-Shopify Rebellion's Lorri after comeback in VCT Game Changers Berlin

With the grand conclusion of VCT Game Changers: Berlin slowly approaching, the remaining teams must fight hard to gain their slot in the Grand Finals. Shopify Rebellion GC has made its way to the Lower Round Three after defeating X10 Sapphire in a clean 2:0 fashion in the best-of-three game.

The North American team now advances towards the Lower Finals. Shopify will have to win against Cloud9 White in Round Three and Team Liquid Brazil in the Lower Finals to secure the Grand Final slot against G2 Gozen in the Grand Finals.

There is potential for Shopify to win the tournament as the roster houses some of the best players in the VCT Game Changers Championship: Berlin.

Lorri from Shopify rebellion talk about their comeback against X10 Sapphire in VCT Game Changers Berlin Lower Round 2

Lorrian "Lorri" is an American-Filipino Valorant professional player who is currently playing for Shopify Rebellion GC. He is known for popularly playing Initiator Agents and Sentinels like Sage. She is mostly seen shifting between KAY/O and Skye in the VCT Game Changers Berlin tournament.

In the Lower Round Two against X10 Sapphire, Shopify started on a slow note with the opposition having a lead of nine rounds in the first half. The team successfully turned that around with an amazing comeback as they took the game to overtime and won their first map in Haven.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Lorri from Shopify Rebellion GC was asked to share the key to their amazing comeback on the map. To which she had an exciting and detailed answer:

"We are really composed when we are down. We only need like one or two rounds, then the momentum kinda just takes over. Then KP gets on a role and Benita gets on a role and they just read every single thing that the enemy is doing. For rest of us, we just have to listen and react properly. From there, it's really hard to stop us. We showed in on Haven."

Lorri also added to this statement by saying how their previous loss in the tournament impacted their performance against X10. She stated:

"Our loss yesterday, really woke us up. In terms of confidence and composure. I think we are a different team than yesterday or even the Guild match."

Shopify is looking strong after defeating X10 Sapphire in the Lower Round Two. They faced a single loss in the tournament against Team Liquid Brazil in the Upper Semi-Finals. Now, they are ready to make a comeback from the lower bracket, advancing towards the finale of the VCT Game Changers Berlin.

With that being said, Shopify will have to face Team Liquid once again in the Lower Finals if they manage to take out Cloud9 White tonight. The competition will be more intense than ever as the remaining three teams will be fighting hard to secure their slot against G2 Gozen on November 20, 2022.

Fans will be able to catch the match live on VCT's official Twitch handles on November 19, 2022, at 7:00 AM PT / 4:00 PM CET/ 8:30 PM IST.

