5 best Valorant Battlepass skins of 2023

Valorant's Battlepass provides items like weapon skins, Sprays, Titles, Radianite Points, Player Cards, and Gunbuddies. Although it costs 1000 Valorant Points (VP), it gives players free cosmetics with each level they complete.

Every Battlepass comes with three different weapon skinlines. These mainly belong to the Select or Deluxe tier and cannot be purchased separately. While not every weapon skin here is appealing, some outshine the bundles that get a separate release.

This article lists the five best Valorant Battlepass skins in 2023.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

The amazing Valorant Battlepass skins in 2023

1) Transition Vandal

The Transition collection was released in August 2023 alongside the Battlepass of Episode 7, Act 2. It features skins for the Vandal, Stinger, Bulldog, Melee, and Shorty that can be obtained for free by completing the Battlepass. The weapon skins are available in four varieties: default, blue, orange, and green.

The Transition skinline comes with a unique yet funky color palette. Its exterior design is minimal and has a futuristic look. These skins also have a subtle animation where the colors change as they shift from one side to the other. Out of all the weapons in the collection, the Vandal hones these features perfectly.

2) Venturi Marshal

The Venturi collection was released in January 2023 with the Episode 6 Act 1 Battlepass and featured skins for the Marshal, Frenzy, Spectre, Vandal, and Melee. These weapons don't come with other variants, making them only available in their default version.

Venturi has a sporty look with a sharp and pointy exterior. The weapon design is heavily inspired by the structure of a Formula 1 (F1) car, which can be proved through its Player Card. Its default silver version and minimal design make it one of the cooler Battlepass skins released in Valorant.

3) Bound Phantom

The Bound skinline was released in April 2023 with the Battlepass of Episode 6 Act 3, featuring skins for the Phantom, Bulldog, Classic, Judge, and Melee. Like the Venturi collection, Bound doesn't is only available in its default version.

The Bound collection oozes a mysterious origin. The weapon's exterior is tangled in a somewhat tendril of an unknown substance. These skins are highly reminiscent of the Valorant Agent, Omen, making them perfect for those who love playing him.

4) Tilde Bulldog

Tilde was released in March 2023 within the Battlepass of Episode 6 Act 2 and featured skins for the Operator, Bulldog, Judge, Shorty, and Melee. The Shorty was the only weapon skin that could be obtained for free by finishing the entire Battlepass. These skins come in four variants: default, red, purple, and green.

The Tilde skinline has a slick design that doesn't feel loud. All the variants offered in this collection are in unique sets of vibrant color combinations that rival some of the bigger bundle releases. This collection also provided Valorant's players with amazing Melee skins, further contributing to its status as one of the best Battlepass skins of 2023.

5) Sandswept Dagger

Sandswept was released in October 2023 in the Episode 7 Act 3 Battlepass and features skins for the Sheriff, Marshal, Spectre, Vandal, and Melee. The Sheriff was the only weapon skin that could be obtained for free by reaching Tier 50 of the Battlepass. This skinline was available in default, ivory, indigo, and scarlet.

The Sandswept skinline is heavily inspired by the design and the antiquities of Middle Eastern culture. With its pointy exterior and metallic components, the Sandswept is one of the most appealing Battlepass skins of 2023. It also has some of the most unique variants for any Battlepass skin and comes with a great Melee weapon with impressive animations.