Valorant leak showcases potential Lotus map changes

Riot Games is reportedly working on a Valorant map update for Lotus, which is currently in rotation. The update is believed to be codenamed 'Jam.' The leak comes from @VALORANTLeaksEN on X/Twitter, who recently shared an image of a 'Jam_Changes_2023.umap' file. They also shared in-game footage on the social media platform, giving fans a glimpse into the possible map changes.

Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 began on August 29, 2023, replacing Fracture and Pearl with Sunset and Breeze maps. If the latest leak is true, the Valorant community can anticipate alterations to the Lotus map, which may occur either before the current Act concludes or in the next one.

Everything we know about the rumored Lotus map changes in Valorant

Multiple sources have shared fly-throughs showcasing the anticipated changes to the Lotus map in Valorant.

1) C Chokepoint changes

Potential Lotus Csite changes (Image via X/@floxay)

Leaked information suggests a possible expansion of the Lotus C-site's layout, including the addition of a new corner with stacked boxes near the chokepoint. Furthermore, the walkway leading to the C-site appears to be wider compared to the version of Lotus in patch 7.05.

Lotus in the current 7.05 patch (Image via Riot Games)

2) C-Bend changes

Potential Lotus C-site changes (Image via X/@floxay)

In the leaked fly-through of the C-Bend area, players can see the inclusion of a ramp leading to the C-site spike plant zone on Lotus.

Additionally, the image above shows an extension of the pillar near the box, extending into the C-site walkway. These changes could have a substantial impact on gameplay.

Lotus in the current 7.05 patch (Image via Riot Games)

3) C-Site corner changes

Potential Lotus C-site changes (Image via X/@floxay)

As players go deeper into the site, they will notice a corner on the C-site, positioned near the Waterfall and CT spawn area. Notable differences can be seen when comparing it with the current design of Lotus in patch 7.05.

The ramp appears to be steeper, and the previously open corner or cubby position is now occupied by a couple of boxes adjacent to similar stacked boxes.

Lotus in the current 7.05 patch (Image via Riot Games)

4) B-Default changes

Potential Lotus B-site changes (Image via X/@floxay)

The leaks exhibit a potential game-changing map alteration, particularly in the B-site area of Lotus. The default spike planting spot has been noticeably expanded compared to the layout seen in the most recent patch of Episode 7 Act 2.

Lotus in the current 7.05 patch (Image via Riot Games)

5) A-Link changes

Potential Lotus A-Link changes (Image via X/@floxay)

Riot Games might introduce a new corner in the A-Link area, with a 50-50 angle for attackers entering the B-site after breaching the door on Lotus. This would inject dynamism into the gameplay as players transition from the current Act.

Lotus in the current 7.05 patch (Image via Riot Games)

When are the new Lotus changes expected to take effect in Valorant?

There are many reports regarding when these changes will take effect. @floxayyy posted their predicted schedule for the Acts in Episode 7 on X/Twitter:

Act 1: Jun 27 - Aug 29

Act 2: Aug 29 - Oct 31

Act 3: Oct 31 - Jan 9

Although these dates can be changed by Riot Games, we can expect the new iteration of the Lotus map to drop before the end of 2023.

This prediction is supported by a recent post by @VALORANTLeaksEN about Jam/Lotus changes for 2023.