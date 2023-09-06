Valorant patch 7.05 official notes: Ascendant invite restrictions, Astra changes, and more

Valorant patch 7.05 is now live, and there are a few changes that Riot Games has introduced to the shooter this time around. However, the highlights of the patch will the changes to player invites that Ascendant players will be able to make, as, from patch 7.05, those in the Ascendant rank will only be able to enjoy Competitive matches with those who are in Platinum or higher.

Apart from the invite changes, Astra will be receiving some updates to her kit as well. The agent will now be able to hear everything around her body when in Astral form.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the biggest highlights.

Valorant patch 7.05 official notes

1) Competitive Updates

There has been a wave of competitive rank boosting with bots and real players. In an effort to protect against this abuse, Riot have introduced restrictions where Ascendant players and higher can only invite players with Platinum rank and higher to their competitive party.

Riot will continue to actively monitor botting abuse and ban any accounts suspicious of this behavior.

For more information on our Gameplay Systems and our approach to combating disruptive behavior, check out our recent VALORANT Systems Health Series.

2) Agent Updates

Astra

Astral Form (X)

Astra will now be able to hear everything happening around her physical body while in Astral form.

Valorant patch 7.05 highlights (Image via Valorant)

3) Map Updates

Sunset

Sunset will now be in the map rotation for Competitive mode.

Competitive map rotation includes: Sunset, Breeze, Ascent, Haven, Bind, Split, and Lotus

4) Bug Fixes

General

Fixed a bug where the SFX volume would default back to 100% volume when Alt-Tab-ing out of game.

Agent

Fixed a bug where there was a small audio deadzone in Astra’s Cosmic Divide (X).

Fixed a bug where Deadlock’s Sonic Sensor (Q) would trigger when Gekko’s Wingman (Q) walks near it.

Fixed a bug where other Agents were not animating when they moved through Omen’s Dark Cover (E) ability.

Fixed a bug where Cypher’s Trapwire (C) would sometimes fail to activate when placed on stairs.

5) Player Behavior

Fixed an issue where people who were chat restricted by Real-Time Interventions were also disconnected from the text chat instead of just muted from text chat.

Fixed an issue where there was no warning message when you had a conflicting key bind for team or party voice chat.

Fixed an issue where switching between Unrated and Competitive queues would cause the restriction timer for the queue delay to replace the ranked restriction timer.

Fixed an issue where creating an Agent Profile reverted Push-to-Talk keybinds back to their defaults.