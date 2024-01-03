All changes coming to Valorant's Lotus map in Episode 8

Valorant, Riot Games character-based FPS, with its ever-evolving map pool, is gearing up for Episode 8, set to launch in early 2024. The new season will bring about several changes to the current map pool. Haven, known for its unique three-site layout, will be temporarily removed and replaced by Icebox, leaving Lotus as the only three-site map available.

While details about the specific alterations to Icebox's layout remain undisclosed, Riot Games has officially announced the changes coming to Lotus on Valorant's social media handles.

This article offers insights into the changes made to the layout of the Lotus map in the upcoming Episode 8.

All the Lotus changes you can expect with Valorant patch 8.0

Scheduled for release on January 8, 2024, Patch 8.0 marks the start of a new episode in Valorant. The excitement surrounding the arrival of Episode 8 is palpable as Riot Games has unveiled the complete list of alterations coming to the Lotus map.

Lotus, renowned for its dynamic gameplay where Attackers and Defenders strategically maneuver around the three spike sites, is a testament to competitive thrill. The upcoming changes are poised to elevate the competitive nature of the Lotus map as Valorant developers aim to expand the overall layout, enhancing the gaming experience.

C Site

C Site - Before (Image via Riot Games)

C Site - After (Image via Riot Games)

As players go deeper into the site, they'll notice a corner on the C Site, close to the Waterfall. Comparing it with the current design of Lotus in patch 7.12 reveals significant differences. The stacked boxes near CT have been removed, and the remaining box has been moved closer to the wall, eliminating the sneaky corner.

The plant zone for the spike has changed, now incorporating the platform led by the newly added stairs in the C Bend area. Additionally, the space to plant the spike, which is currently extending past the pillar towards the Defender side spawn area, has been removed.

C Bend and C Choke

C Bend and C Choke - Before (Image via Riot Games)

C Bend and C Choke - After (Image via Riot Games)

The layout of Lotus' C Site has been updated, featuring a new corner with stacked boxes near the chokepoint. Additionally, the walkway leading to the C Bend seems to have been widened.

In the C Bend area, stairs have been introduced that lead to the Lotus C Site platform. Furthermore, the defender-sided cover in the C Bend spot has been pushed back, noticeably extending due to the stacked boxes beside the C Site pillar reaching into the C Site walkway.

B Site

B Site - Before (Image via Riot Games)

B Site - After (Image via Riot Games)

On Lotus' B Site, Valorant developers have implemented a significant map change that could impact gameplay. They have notably expanded the default spike planting area, which is a departure from the layout seen in the latest patch of Episode 7 Act 3.

A Link

A Link - Before (Image via Riot Games)

A Link - After (Image via Riot Games)

Continuing the trend of expanding and opening up the Lotus map, developers have widened the tight A Link area of Lotus. A new shallow corner beside the breakable door will be added to this section of the map in Episode 8.

A Slant

A Slant - Before (Image via Riot Games)

A Slant - After (Image via Riot Games)

A Slant is not an official callout. This section of the A Main area in Lotus has been dubbed 'Slant' by the player community because of its angled corner. However, in the upcoming 8.0 patch, Valorant developers have chosen to replace this slanted corner with a traditional right-angled one, providing defenders with a hiding spot behind the newly introduced boxes.

A Hut

A Hut - Before (Image via Riot Games)

A Hut - After (Image via Riot Games)

The central feature of Lotus' A Site has undergone a noticeable change. An image previewing the alterations in patch 8.0 depicts the A Hut from the Defenders' perspective.

Although it's unclear what changes have been made from the Attackers' perspective, it's evident that the A Hut now seems smaller. Additionally, the area inside the hut has been replaced by a cubby, and players can no longer travel through it.

In general, this upcoming overhaul of the Lotus map seems promising.

