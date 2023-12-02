The lingering impact of "The Chamber Effect" can be observed in the latest patch updates of Valorant. The overpowering French Sentinel Agent prompted Riot Games to introduce more balanced Agents in their character-based FPS title. Valorant, known for its visually striking aesthetics, has attracted a new generation of FPS enthusiasts.

The game classifies Agents into Duelist, Initiator, Controller, and Sentinel categories. However, a problem emerged when some self-sufficient Agents disrupted the game's balance by overshadowing others in different classes.

As Patch 7.12 approaches, excitement mounts for the start of VCT 2024, where professional players will shape the game's direction in the coming months. The effects of ongoing nerf and tweaks to self-reliant agents from past metas, combined with the prospect of new agents that may appear lackluster initially, contribute to the anticipation.

This article explores the specifics of Agent adjustments being tested in the recent PBE patch 7.12 cycle.

Valorant PBE patch 7.12 cycle

The Valorant PBE patch 7.12 cycle is live, allowing players to preview certain adjustments slated for the upcoming official update, scheduled in a few days.

Before delving into the comprehensive overview of Agent changes, it's crucial to acknowledge that the alterations outlined here are provisional. Riot Games intends to test them on the PBE servers before incorporating them into the official update.

Valorant PBE patch 7.12 Preview: Skye nerfs

Before the imminent release of patch 7.12, with a focus on Skye's Trailblazer ability in Episode 7 Act 3 of Valorant, notable alterations had been made to this piece of her kit in patches 3.0, 5.12, and 7.04.

Notably, the cost of Trailblazer increased from 200 to 300 credits, while its health points were reduced from the original 100 to 80. Despite these changes, Skye's pick rate remained unaffected, and she continued to be the most chosen Initiator class Agent in the VCT last year.

In a previous update, the vision cone of Trailblazer was expanded to enhance visibility around corners and along lengthy paths. However, the tentative adjustments introduced in the 7.12 PBE cycle impact the amount of information attainable through this enhanced vision.

Skye players had ingeniously exploited a method to gather more information during Trailblazer's limited active duration by utilizing their FIRE keybind while jumping, causing Skye's Tasmanian tiger to leap forward. The airtime gained during the leap allowed for side-to-side flicks to reveal more ground. However, in patch 7.12, this mechanic is nerfed as developers opted to disable camera movement during the leap.

Despite Skye's flexibility as one of the most adaptable agents in the meta, her Trailblazer ability not only disorients enemies upon contact at the end of its leap but also inflicts 30 points of damage. Its concussion effect was previously extended by a second to four seconds, and now a casual approach to using this ability may adversely affect teammates.

Moving forward, Skye could concuss her teammates with the Traiblazer ability. Also, it will no longer exude a concussion AOE blast when destroyed while leaping.

Riot Games might further restrict Skye's flexibility, considering her role as an Initiator with information-gathering utility, flash capabilities against opponents, superior healing compared to Sage, and a secondary tool for information-gathering and inflicting damage.

This positions Skye as an agent with versatile capabilities, aligning with the original design ethos of Valorant Agents at the game's inception. However, as the roster expands with new agents, it becomes crucial to examine the convergence of the old meta with the emerging one.

Valorant PBE patch 7.12 Preview: Gekko buffs

After the introduction of Harbor, Riot Games has signaled a shift in their approach to designing upcoming Agents in Valorant. Instead of unveiling an overpowering Agent and subsequently adjusting the entire meta, they opted for Gekko. Despite appearing underwhelming, Gekko brought a game-defining addition with his ability, Wingman, which could disrupt the Spike dynamics.

The recent changes in the PBE cycle to Gekko's signature ability, Dizzy, demand close observation regarding the Initiator's role in the 2024 meta. The modifications include a faster firing rate and travel speed of the missile, as well as a reduced targeting delay, gearing up to shoot quicker projectiles.

Gekko possesses a unique ability to reclaim used utilities during the round, akin to picking up Ultimate Orbs on the maps. At present, the reclaim timing for Dizzy, Thrash, and Wingman stands at two seconds. However, in the upcoming 7.12 patch, Gekko might reclaim these abilities in just a second.

Should these alterations be implemented on the live servers post the 7.12 patch, it will mark the first significant adjustments to enhance the performance of Dizzy, Gekko's information-gathering and flashing ability. The patches released since Gekko's debut in patch 6.04 have predominantly focused on buffing the Agent for a comeback, as he initially failed to make a substantial impact on the Valorant meta.

Valorant patch 7.12 release date

The Valorant PBE 7.12 cycle is set to conclude on December 4, with a primary emphasis on testing Agent updates and refining adjustments before their inclusion in the official patch. The anticipated release date for Valorant Patch 7.12 is December 5, marking it one of the last patches for the year.