Valorant guide: Best Sova recon darts on Sunset

Valorant’s newest map Sunset has a standard layout with two bomb sites and a lot of deep corners. This makes Sova one of the best Agents to track down the position of the enemy team to form a robust execution plan. A single recon dart can provide crucial information about a player's whereabouts for quick action, and relieve the team from checking every nook and cranny.

Sova specializes in securing an area and forcing enemies to change their positions on the map upon detection. This can be a great tool in Valorant as players often try to play cheeky angles and catch others by surprise. The new map provides fresh avenues to utilize different lineups to flush out enemies and create a favorable position to win rounds.

Sova also has a nifty drone and a pair of shock darts that can easily disorient enemy players on Valorant’s Sunset with easy-to-use lineups.

Best Sova Recon darts in Valorant’s Sunset

1) A-Lobby to A-Elbow

A-Lobby in Sunset (Image via Valorant)

At the beginning of the round, place yourself into the corner of the barrier as shown in the image. Look towards the A-Elbow wall and aim at the tiny row of windows present on the top of the wall.

A-Lobby in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

You have to place your crosshair in the middle of the second window in the top row from the right and switch to the recon dart ability (as shown in the image). Fire your dart with a full charge and a single bounce.

A-Elbow in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

The arrow will land on top of the wall near the A-Elbow entry to the A-Site and reveal anyone holding the area.

2) A-Lobby to A-Site

A-Lobby in Sunset (Image via Valorant)

After the barrier drops, go to the corner and tuck yourself into the wall as shown in the image. Look at the wall near the A-Elbow entry in front of you.

A-Lobby in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your crosshair on the wire in a way that the first bar charge lines up with the wall (shown with an arrow). Fire your recon dart with a single charge with the lineup and it will fly over the wall and go towards the A-Site.

A-Site in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

The dart lands directly on top of the wall on A-Site and reveals the entire area except A-Alley and players directly below the ledge.

3) Mid-Bottom to Mid-Top

Mid-Bottom in Sunset (Image via Valorant)

When the round starts, you have to place yourself in the corner of the boxes at Mid-Bottom as shown in the image. Look towards the Mid-Courtyard and place your crosshair on top of the wall in front of you.

Mid-Bottom in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

You have to place your crosshair on the flower present in the middle of the pots and ready the recon dart. Fire your dart with a single charge and deploy it with a jump to send it towards Mid-Top.

Mid-Top in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

The arrow will land directly behind the wall in the Mid-Top area and provide information on anyone holding the region to maintain mid control.

4) B-Main to B-Site

B-Main in Sunset (Image via Valorant)

This lineup requires your team to have control of the B-Main area. Go to the corner in B-Main as shown in the image and tuck yourself in the corner. Now look towards the B-Site entry and place your crosshair on the ledge.

B-Main in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

Find the tiny line present on the ledge as shown in the image and place your crosshair as close to the border as possible. Fire your dart with a single bounce and full charge to deploy it inside B-Site.

B-Site in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

The dart will land directly on the wall near the B-Market entry area and reveal anyone holding an angle towards B-Main on Valorant's Sunset map.

5) B-Lobby to B-Back Site

B-Lobby in Sunset (Image via Valorant)

Tuck yourself near the blue box in B-Lobby as shown in the image for this lineup. Look towards the B-Main entry and start aiming towards the sky.

B-Lobby in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

Place your Heads-Up Display (HUD) line near the HP count on the ledge line below the letter “E” as shown. Fire your recon dart directly with two charges to deploy it towards the B-Site.

B-Back Site in Sunset (Image via Sportskeeda)

The arrow will land on top of the wall present near the B-Boba entry and reveal the entire B-Back Site.

Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates and guides for Valorant's Sunset map.