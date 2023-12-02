Valorant PBE patch 7.12 cycle: Gekko buffs, Skye adjustments, and more

The Valorant PBE patch 7.12 cycle is now live, and players get a glimpse of some of the changes that they can expect from the official update due in a few days. Some of the biggest highlights of the patch will be the buffs making their way to Gekko along with adjustments to various parts of Skye’s kit.

Agent changes are not the only things that players can expect, as several performance improvements and bug fixes are on the cards this time. Below are all the changes to expect for Valorant patch 7.12:

Valorant PBE patch 7.12 cycle

Before moving onto the list of changes, it’s important to note that the tweaks mentioned below are tentative. Riot Games will first look to try them out in the PBE test servers before shipping them with the official update.

1) Agent Updates

Gekko

Gekko buffs (image via Riot Games)

Reclaim for Dizzy (E), Wingman (Q), and Thrash (X)

Reduce reclaim channel time from 2s >>> 1s

Dizzy (E)

Once Dizzy is ready to shoot and sees a target, they will shoot faster and the projectile will travel faster.

Pre-fire targeting delay decreased from 0.5s >>> 0.35s

Missile speed increased from 7000 to 10000

Skye

Skye adjustments (image via Riot Games)

These changes are centered around pushing Skye to be more deliberate when using Trailblazer (Q):

By locking the camera on Trailblazer when leaping, Skye has to be more thoughtful when making the choice to get extra distance with the leap vs fully clearing multiple angles without the leap.

Enemies are now rewarded for successfully destroying Trailblazer mid-leap, as it will cancel the concussion explosion.

Making the concussion universal in terms of how it affects allies and enemies brings it in line with other abilities like Gekko’s Thrash. This requires more coordination and intentionality for Skye and her team to play around the Trailblazer successfully.

Trailblazer (Q)

Camera movement is disabled during the leap.

When the Trailblazer is destroyed during the leap, it no longer causes a concuss explosion.

Trailblazer plays the destruction voice line when destroyed during the leap.

Trailblazer explosion now concusses allies as well as enemies.

2) Performance updates

Raw Input Buffer

Beta tag removed

Default value changed from off to on

Existing setting values will not be impacted

3) Bug Fixes

Agent

Fixed a bug where kills would not be awarded to you while controlling an ability. This affected Sova getting a kill with Shock Dart (Q) while controlling Owl Drone (C), Gekko’s Mosh (C) kills while controlling Thrash (X), and Cypher’s Trapwire (C) kills while controlling Spycam (E).

When KAY/O is downed during his NULL-CMD (X), the red portrait will now show for everyone in the game.

Premier

Fixed an issue in Overtime Voting where "Waiting for Opponents" message appears behind the voting team.

Valorant PBE 7.12 end date

Valorant PBE 7.12 cycle will be ending on Dec. 4. The test will focus more on Agent updates and trying out the tweaks before shipping them with the official patch.

Valorant patch 7.12 release date

Valorant patch 7.12 is expected to go live on Dec. 5. It will be one of the final patches of this year.