Valorant: Complete Skye Sunset guide

Valorant has launched the much-awaited Episode 7 Act 2, and with it, the game starts a new journey. With major changes to most abilities and a completely reworked Breeze, Riot Games aims to bring a more mechanically centered approach to its tactical shooter. Amidst all the hype, a brand new map called Sunset has been released. Thus, it makes sense to learn how each Agent plays in it.

Initiators always have an important function when it comes to working on a new map. In a game like Valorant, information is key, and Skye, being one of the best Initiators in the game, can be very useful on Sunset.

Use Skye on Valorant's new map, Sunset, to gather early information and clear closed corners

Skye has been one of the best Initiators in Valorant for a while now. She offers a wide range of utilities and helps teams take successful fights throughout the map. Her four abilities are:

Guiding Light: Skye gets two flashes that can cover a certain distance before popping.

Trailblazer: She has one charge for this ability. She controls a Tasmanian Tiger that can spot enemies and concuss them.

Regrowth: Skye equips a heal for teammates within its area of effect. She can heal a total of 100 HP.

Seekers: Her ultimate unleashes three flower-like utilities that seek the trail of nearby enemies and track them.

Let's look at how to Attack and Defend with Skye on Sunset.

Skye Attack guide on Sunset in Valorant

Valorant's new map, Sunset, features many lanes and corners on either side, with a wide open mid. Skye will flourish in gaining early information for the team and engaging in successful opening duels.

Guiding Light

Skye's flashes, Guiding Light, are excellent for detecting enemy presence early in the round. You can use these flashes at the start around A Main, A Elbow, or B Main to set your team up and gain control of these areas. Late round flashes during site executes are a must for any situation.

For the mid area, Guiding Light might be a little difficult to use after the recent nerf. However, you can catch any defending operator trying to peek mid by flashing out in the wide-open mid.

Trailblazer

Her information-gathering Trailblazer will be extremely useful on Sunset. It will be largely useful while taking control of A Main or A Elbow as those areas of the map have several corners to be cleared. Coordinate this ability with your entry fraggers and other support players to get easy kills and an early advantage.

Regrowth

There is not much to think about while using Skye's heal. After setting up your team for successful engagements, try to heal your low HP teammates as quickly as possible.

Seekers

It is really important, as your team's primary Initiator, that you time your Skye ultimates perfectly, as they can win you rounds. Use it in the early round if you have decided on a fast site execute to pinpoint the exact location of the closest defenders. However, in certain situations, you can pop your Seekers when there are only three enemies left to help your team get an easy round win.

Skye Defense guide on Sunset in Valorant

Guiding Light

Similar to the attack side, her flashes are excellent for gaining early info on defense. Send your birds through A Main, A Elbow, or B Main to scout for enemy presence and react accordingly. Skye's Guiding Light is also particularly useful for successful bomb site retakes.

Trailblazer

Your Trailblazer is best used to take early control of A Main or B Main. It is an important part of your kit that sets your team up for success by getting a man advantage in a round. Moreover, this recon ability can also be used while retaking sites by locating enemies and possibly concussing them.

Regrowth

Utilize this healing ability effectively. Whenever you get the chance, try to heal your teammates to full HP to further increase your chances of winning the round.

Seekers

Her ultimate, Seekers, is always a game changer. You can use them mid-round to help your team figure out where the enemies are headed. They are particularly helpful during retakes.

Skye is extremely powerful on the new map, Sunset, and now might be a good time to learn the mechanics and uses of this Initiator. One important factor to keep in mind while playing Valorant is to always coordinate your utilities with your team for the best outcome.