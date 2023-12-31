What to expect from Valorant in 2024: New Agent and weapon, VCT team skins, and more

As Valorant approaches its fourth anniversary in 2024, its distinct character-based and vibrant gameplay continues to entice both FPS veterans and newbies to the tactical shooter genre. Riot Games' FPS title is slated to release a slew of freshn content in the coming year, including new Agents, weaponry, a reworked esports environment, and more.

Upcoming Valorant sniper rifle Outlaw set for early release in 2024

The Outlaw offers substantial damage, dealing 238 health points to the head, 140 to the body, and 119 to the legs. The rifle has a magazine with two bullets in the chamber and 10 in reserve.

Comparisons to the Shorty, a shotgun in Valorant, have been drawn due to the Outlaw's two-bullet chamber and potential similarities in firing style. Leaks suggest a fire rate of 2.75 bullets per second, although these details are yet to be officially confirmed. Equipping the Outlaw takes 1.25 seconds and reduces running speed to 80% when wielding a melee weapon.

Priced between the Marshal (950 credits) and the Operator (4700 credits), it is less accurate when fired without scoping than the former, but more precise than the latter. Additionally, its scope zoom level is comparable to the Marshal's, but it is equipped with high-penetration rounds like the Operator, enabling it to damage enemies through walls.

Overall, the Outlaw offers a balanced middle ground in both functionality and cost.

Valorant's Episode 8 Act 2 to introduce Agent 25 with hypnotic abilities

The leaked information from Kingdom Laboratories (@KLaboratories) on X suggests that "Smokedancer" may debut alongside the launch of Episode 8 Act 2 on March 6, 2024. While Riot Games has not officially disclosed the information, this new Agent is anticipated to introduce pink-colored smoke abilities with hypnotic effects.

Dataminers have uncovered details about this upcoming Agent, highlighting their striking appearance in a pink outfit that captivates both allies and enemies. The leaks describe their abilities as mesmerizing, with the pink smoke being likened to inducing a feeling of love at first sight, evoking butterflies in the stomach.

This description may seem off-topic and vague considering the game-related context, but the reference to "butterflies" can be linked to the artwork of a leaked player card from the upcoming Battlepass.

The leaked tier 50 player card from Episode 8 Act 1 Battlepass features artwork depicting a dome-shaped pink smoke, similar to that of Astra and Omen, but with a distinct pink hue. The upper hemisphere of the smoke resembles a butterfly wing, suggesting a recurring theme for the new Agent, although the exact symbolism remains unknown.

Year-round availability announced for Valorant's upcoming VCT team skin bundles

VCT Team capsule (Image via Riot Games)

Riot Games is set to introduce Valorant skin collections themed around VCT teams. Leo Faria, the Global Head of Valorant Esports, announced this move. He stated that the collection is set to launch in February, and will be based on the aesthetics of partnered and non-partnered Tier 2 teams, incentivizing new rosters aiming to make the franchising fold.

For the first time, Valorant enthusiasts can show their support for their favorite VCT lineups with team-branded gun skins and other items. Notably, the collection includes cosmetics for newly promoted Ascension winners, offering recognition, and customized team skins upon making it to franchising. This highlights Riot Games' support for Tier 2 esports, and sets a precedent for inclusivity in gaming.

Unlike previous limited-time releases, the VCT team bundles will be available throughout the season, providing fans with consistent access to their favorite roster's skins. This change suggests a potential overhaul of the in-game store, promising a more dynamic and user-friendly experience for players eager to display their team spirit.

The most exciting aspect of the VCT team bundles is the promise of unique special effects tailored to each organization, providing an immersive visual experience. Each bundle may include a Classic skin, an animated player card, and other undisclosed in-game items, with the potential for cosmetics for iconic guns like the Vandal or the Operator.

More anticipated updates and developments for Valorant in 2024

Replay/Playback System

KLaboratories has announced that the highly anticipated Replay system, which has been under development and is expected to launch in 2024, is finally nearing completion. It is said to function as a playback tool, offering different perspectives of each player.

The Chinese version of the Valorant launcher already includes a built-in Replay system with various game-related statistics, and even a chat feature. With Riot Games steadily adding new in-game content, they may consider adding a Replay system to the global version of Valorant to assist players in navigating the competitive environment more effectively.

Premier 2024

Challenger League 2024 Calendar (Image via Riot Games)

In 2024, Premier will take center stage as the linchpin of the game's competitive ecosystem, acting as the pathway for teams striving to qualify for Challengers and the VCT. Riot Games aims to enable skilled players to rise directly into the Champions Tour.

They are reshaping the esports landscape by merging Premier mode matches with the prestigious Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) circuit. This strategic initiative is designed to cultivate emerging talent during the 2024 Challengers League (CL), where leading Premier teams will vie for positions in the Ascension tournament.

Reworks of Haven

Recent leaks suggest that Iecbox could rejoin Valorant's competitive and unrated map pool after an absence of almost 250 days. This upcoming map rotation would see Haven being removed from the pool, much to the disappointment of the community. This news hints at the possibility of some rework being done to its beloved layout, a significant development for one of Valorant's original maps.

As we approach Episode 8, Fracture, Pearl, and Haven will not be part of the active map pool. Looking ahead to Episode 9, there is a possibility that Haven will return alongside either the previously mentioned maps or a completely new one. Similar to Breeze and Split, which underwent major layout reworks upon their reintroduction, Haven may also undergo significant changes to its layout.

