3 things to expect from VCT team skin bundles in Valorant

In a groundbreaking move, Riot Games is set to introduce Valorant skin collections with the theme of VCT teams. These skin bundles might go beyond the usual exclusivity and embrace a broader spectrum of esports talent.

In a recent announcement, Leo Faria, the Global Head of Valorant Esports, shared exciting news for fans and esports enthusiasts alike. The collection will be based on the aesthetics of partnered and non-partnered Tier 2 teams in February, serving as an incentive for new rosters aspiring to make the franchising fold.

This article delves into three key avenues Riot Games might be set on revolutionizing Valorant's competitive esports scene with the launch of the skin collections featuring VCT teams.

Year-round availability, varied weapon selection, and beyond in the upcoming VCT team skin bundles in Valorant

1) Skin collection for the Ascension winners

For the first time, Valorant enthusiasts can express their allegiance to their favorite VCT teams through in-game content. The bundles will feature team-branded gun skins and other goodies, allowing fans to showcase their support while fragging their way through the game.

What makes this initiative particularly noteworthy is the inclusion of skins for the newly promoted Ascension winners. Upon making it to franchising, these squads will receive the recognition they deserve in the form of customized team skins. This move brings attention to emerging talent and signifies a major leap in support and financial backing for the Tier 2 esports scene, setting a new precedent for inclusivity in gaming.

2) Continuous availability throughout the year

Unlike previous limited-time releases, the VCT team bundles will be available throughout the season, offering fans a consistent way to back their teams. This departure from exclusivity ensures that supporters can access their favorite team's skins anytime.

Additionally, the extended availability hints at a potential overhaul of the in-game store section. Valorant's developers seem to be reimagining how players interact with and purchase in-game content, promising a more dynamic and user-friendly experience for fans eager to showcase their team spirit.

Making these bundles available during the entire season caters to the global fan base and reflects a long-term commitment. Fans can proudly display their team loyalty in-game, creating a more immersive and personalized experience. Such a decision aligns with the evolving nature of esports, transforming it into a year-round spectacle.

3) Weapon selection and additional in-game cosmetics

Perhaps the most exhilarating aspect of the VCT team bundles is the promise of never-before-seen special effects tailored to each team. The Valorant development team's meticulous efforts are directed toward ensuring each bundle comes with a unique gun skin, immersing players in an unparalleled visual experience.

From the looks of the early-stage graphics presented in the end-of-the-year letter to the community by Valorant Esports, each team skin capsule might include a Classic skin, an animated player card, and other undisclosed in-game goodies encapsulated in a mysterious black box.

While the visuals provide a sneak peek into the capsule's contents, the possibilities remain open. Moreover, dismissing the potential inclusion of weapon skins for other iconic guns in the game, such as the Vandal or the Operator, is premature.

Imagine unleashing a showstopping finisher with your last elimination representing your favorite team, and your team rejoices—a feature sure to deepen the emotional connection between players and the game.

In conclusion, the upcoming VCT skin bundles represent a groundbreaking move by Riot Games to support and celebrate the competitive esports scene. With the inclusion of Ascension winner skins, year-round availability, and the promise of never-seen-before special effects, the publishers are poised to redefine the relationship between players, teams, and the overall gaming experience.

As we eagerly await the launch in February, one thing is certain: Valorant isn't just a game; it's an evolving and immersive esports ecosystem.