New Valorant Controller Agent with pink smokes reportedly coming in Episode 8 Act 2

A recent post by Kingdom Laboratories, a prominent dataminer, suggests that Valorant will soon introduce a new agent codenamed "Smokedancer" in Episode 8 Act 2. While Riot Games has not revealed the full details of Smokedancer's abilities, data miners and leakers who closely follow the game's developments have uncovered some information about this upcoming agent with a pink theme.

This article offers an overview of the speculations surrounding Agent 25.

Valorant's Agent 25 may introduce pink smoke with hypnotic effects

While Agent 8 remains shrouded in mystery, new information about Agent 25 has surfaced on the X platform, courtesy of the dataminer Kingdom Laboratories (@KLaboratories). Keeping with their tradition of leaking game-related information, data miners have extracted codenames and information regarding this potential future Agent.

During the initial months of 2023, information surfaced regarding an agent code-named "Smokedancer." This name corresponds to recent disclosures suggesting the existence of an intriguing Agent in Riot Games' workshop associated with the use of pink-colored smoke.

According to the leaks, Agent 25 will have a cool and flashy appearance, wearing a pink-colored outfit that will captivate both enemies and allies. In addition to their looks, the new agent will possess mesmerizing skills, including pink-colored smoke abilities that can hypnotize enemies.

Riot Games introduced three new agents this year for their FPS title: Gekko joined the Initiator class, while Deadlock and Iso joined as Sentinel and Duelist, respectively. Considering the absence of a new agent from the Controller class and the recent leak's description of Agent 25, it is speculated that this upcoming agent will belong to the Controller category.

At present, Valorant features a lineup of twenty-three unique Agents, each with four potent abilities. Riot Games is constantly enhancing this character-centric FPS by introducing new maps, Agents, and other thrilling gameplay elements.

Valorant's Agent 25 release date

In the leaked information released by Kingdom Laboratories on X, it was implied that we could anticipate the introduction of the new Agent 25, reportedly code-named "Smokedancer," coinciding with the launch of Episode 8 Act 2 on March 6, 2024.

As fans eagerly anticipate the unveiling of this new Agent, the game continues to evolve, offering players fresh and engaging experiences.