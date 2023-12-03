Valorant unveils new TDM map Drift, here's what's known so far

Riot Games has unveiled Drift, an exciting Team Deathmatch map set in Thailand, for Valorant. This inclusion will introduce a brand new element to the TDM mode. As stated by Anton "JOKRCANTSPELL" Ferraro from the Valorant Esports Communications team in a November 20, 2023 article, this map was showcased during the 2023 Game Changers Championship.

This article explores the recently introduced piece of content soon to be added to the Team Deathmatch map pool.

Everything to know about the latest Valorant map, Drift

Expand Tweet

Valorant players are preparing for the upcoming 7.12 patch update. Building up to it, Riot Games has released an exciting trailer showcasing a new Team Deathmatch map called Drift. It features a captivating beach setting juxtaposed with urban architecture on the opposing side.

Based on the teasers unveiled prior to Riot Games' map reveal on December 1, 2023, it appeared that the upcoming map meant for Team Deathmatch would adhere to the design principles seen in other TDM maps.

New or upcoming content in this category typically draws inspiration from existing maps available for other modes. The new map exclusive to Team Deathmatch seems to be centered entirely on the layout of Breeze.

However, the community swiftly discovered that this new map was actually rooted in Thailand. This establishes Drift as a noteworthy Team Deathmatch map that is explicitly based in a specific location rather than being an extension of an existing map in Valorant.

Described by developers as an "immersive retreat offering maximum enjoyment amid boundless beauty," Drift's design seamlessly blends features from Breeze and Lotus — incorporating elements such as a beach, water canals, elephants, as well as lotuses.

The three initial TDM maps — Piazza, District, and Kasbah — derive inspiration from Ascent, Split, and Bind, respectively. As the sole original map in the Team Deathmatch pool, Drift will introduce a novel element to the TDM mode: Ziplines.

Expand Tweet

The postcard depicted in this image features "gorgeous Thai-inspired architecture, showcasing a fountain, elephant statue, and a zipline." Additionally, the photo includes the text "Just here for the ZIPLINE? That's fine!" Drift features a centrally placed zipline that enables rapid movement across the map.

After evaluating its utility in TDM, it appears to carry a significant risk, as players using it in the open may face swift elimination.