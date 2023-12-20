Valorant console playtest will reportedly begin in early 2024

In an exciting move, Riot Games has ventured into console gaming with Valorant. This character-based shooter is poised to revolutionize the gaming landscape and attract a broader audience. There is considerable speculation about how it might reshape the gaming community's interactions with the platform. Dedicated fans of Riot Games' tactical shooter are enthusiastic about transitioning their strategic gameplay from PC to a more relaxed console environment.

This article explores more on the game's reported transition.

Playtest for Valorant on console expected in early 2024

At the beginning of 2022, Riot Games sought to fill a position for a senior game designer specializing in console platforms. The company aimed to find someone capable of maintaining the game's design principles from the PC version while adapting it into a premier tactical shooter for consoles.

During that same period, significant leaks by well-known dataminer @VALORANTLeaksEN emerged regarding the configurations for controllers of popular gaming platforms, such as the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and the Oculus Go VR headset.

Now, revelations hint at the likelihood of playtests for Riot Games' character-based tactical FPS taking place in the first quarter of 2024, almost two years after the aforementioned job posting.

As the community eagerly awaits the release of the mobile port in January 2024, there is palpable excitement about the game's evolution and its ability to cater to a diverse range of gamers. Anticipation is high among PC, mobile, and console gamers, who are keen to witness features like cross-progression to enrich the game's ecosystem.

However, as the game expands its reach to include console gaming, concerns have emerged regarding how the game's unique gameplay elements will translate to these platforms. With its distinctive, fast-paced, low time-to-kill (TTK) first-person shooting experience on PC, players are apprehensive about how the game will fare on controller-based platforms.

The announcement of the imminent arrival of this competitive FPS on consoles has sparked a lively debate among gamers, particularly regarding game-related aspects like the implementation of aim assist. Given Valorant's tactical and precise gameplay on PC, players are questioning the feasibility of maintaining the same level of competitiveness on platforms with controller support.

As gamers eagerly anticipate the release of Valorant on consoles, the game continues to evolve, offering players a fresh and engaging experience.