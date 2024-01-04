Valorant Kuronami collection: Skins, animation, and more leaked

Valorant data miners and content creators have revealed videos showcasing animations for all the weapons in the upcoming skin collection, reportedly titled Kuronami. These previews provide an early look at the various special effects and color variations. However, the main focus regarding the showcase of the skin bundle centers on the melee skin named Kuronami no Yaiba, which boasts a Japanese kusarigama-style design and a thematic thunderstorm finisher.

This article offers an overview of this exciting skin collection.

Valorant leaks reveal stormy new finisher in the upcoming Kuronami skin bundle

The Kuronami skin features a smooth floating animation for its weapons. When equipping the weapon, it loads a bullet into the chamber with the character model not even making direct contact with the weapon, rather than just a hand wave or the weapon spinning in the air, appears to cock back the gun in preparation to shoot.

The Valorant community has quickly drawn comparisons between these skins and the popular Reaver skin collection based on their appearance. The essence of the Reaver skin collection is further emphasized in the Kuronami bundle, as the reload animation is somewhat similar, and the bullets take the form of flowing balls of clouds entering and exiting the weapon.

One of the highlights of this skin is its finishing animation when you get the final kill of the round using the featured weapon equipped with the Kuronami skin. The final killing bullet encapsulates the enemy in a sphere-shaped cloud, resembling other dome-shaped smokes in Valorant. After that, a thunderstorm begins on the map, creating an eerie environment.

The cloud encapsulating the enemy can be shot and burst, exploding into nothing. This subtle addition is the first of its kind in Valorant.

According to leaks, the weapons in this bundle will come in four color variants: White, Black, Purple, and Blue as the default color variation.

Fans were impressed by the leaks showcasing a completely new design style for the melee skin.

The Kuronami no Yaiba melee skin appears to follow the design style of the ancient Japanese weapon known as the "kusarigama." The melee skin will feature a floating equipping animation without contact, while the inspect animation resembles a propeller spinning infinitely.

What weapons will be part of the Kuronami collection in Valorant?

The soon-to-be-released Kuronami skin collection will introduce a cosmetic makeover for the following weapons:

Melee (Kuronami no Yaiba)

Vandal

Sheriff

Spectre

Marshal

This selection of weapons stands out because they are commonly utilized in amateur and professional games.

Expected release date of the Kuronami skin collection

Riot Games will present the Kuronami skin collection in an exclusive livestream event hosted by Shannon Williams, the voice actor for Jett, on Valorant's Twitch channel on January 8, 2024, at 10 am PT / 7 pm CET / 11:30 pm IST. The upcoming patch 8.0 will introduce this new skin collection as part of Episode 8 Act 1 on January 9 or January 10, 2024, with release times adjusted based on the player's region.

While fans eagerly anticipate the release of the Kuronami skin collection, the game continues to evolve, offering players fresh and engaging experiences.