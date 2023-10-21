Valorant Classic tier list: All skins ranked from best to worst

In Valorant, the Classic pistol is given to all players for free. This versatile sidearm offers two distinct firing modes: a standard semi-automatic setting for single shots and a burst-fire mode that releases three bullets at a slightly reduced firing rate. Since its release, Riot Games has consistently introduced impressive skins for the Classic pistol, enhancing the gaming experience for players.

There are 38 Classic skins available in Valorant as of Episode 7 Act 2. If you're curious about which skin ranks best, we have a prepared tier list to help you make that assessment.

Note: This tier list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking every Valorant Classic skin from best to worst

This Valorant tier list has been established using specific criteria, including the number of variations, enhancements to player enjoyment, as well as animation, finisher, and sound effects.

Here are all the tiers that the Classic skins have been categorized in:

S-tier: Skins in this tier are characterized by their exceptional aesthetics and impressive in-game finishers.

A-tier: While not the absolute best, this tier has captivating skins with appealing animations and VFX.

B-tier: Within the B-tier, players can find a few skins that come with extra variants and have an appealing appearance.

C-tier: Skins in this category have a decent aesthetic. However, they lack any animations or VFX.

D-tier: Skins in the D-tier have the least appealing aesthetics, with no additional variants available. These skins are not recommended for purchase.

S-Tier

1) Spectrum Classic

Spectrum Classic (Image via Valorant)

The Spectrum Classic skin was available as part of the Spectrum bundle in Valorant patch 3.05 for a cost of 2,675 VP. This skin offered players four color variations: white, black, red, and purple.

2) Prime Classic

Prime Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Prime Classic is featured in the Prime bundle. It was made accessible on June 20, 2020, during patch 1.0 for 1,775 VP. This skin has three color variations: white, blue, orange, and yellow.

3) RGX 11z Pro Classic

RGX 11z Pro Classic (Image via Valorant)

The RGX 11Z Pro Classic is available in the second bundle of the RGX 11z Pro skin collection, introduced on April 27, 2022, with the release of Valorant patch 4.08. It can be purchased for a price of 2,175 VP and offers 4 variants: green, red, blue, and yellow.

A-Tier

1) Forsaken Classic

Forsaken Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Forsaken Classic is available in the Forsaken collection, which was launched on April 28, 2021, alongside Valorant patch 2.08. It is available for purchase at a price of 1,775 VP. The Forsaken collection comprises two variants: green and white (Sovereign).

2) Glitchpop Classic

Glitchpop Classic (Image via Valorant)

This skin is featured in the Glitchpop 2.0 collection, introduced on February 4, 2021, as an expansion set in patch 2.02. It is available for 2,175 VP. The Glitchpop Classic skin has four cyber-themed variants: default, red, blue, and gold.

3) Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Classic

Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Gravitational Uranium Neuroblaster Classic skin is featured in the "G.U.N." collection, which debuted on October 30, 2020, in patch 1.09 of Valorant. This Classic skin can be obtained for 1,775 VP and comes in four futuristic, laser-shooting variants: default, red, silver, and black.

B-Tier

1) Intergrade Classic

Intergrade Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Intergrade Classic skin was introduced in Episode 7 Act 2 on September 12, 2023. It is quite affordable and available for just 875 VP.

2) Radiant Crisis Classic

Radiant Crisis Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Radiant Crisis skin for Classic is part of the Radiant Crisis 001 collection and is available for 1,775 VP. It was introduced on October 30, 2020, in patch 3.09.

3) Prism III Classic

Prism III Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Prism III Classic skin is included in the EP2 Act 2 'Formation' Battlepass as a free tier 50 reward. It was introduced on March 2, 2021. The skin has four variants: blue, pink, green, and orange.

4) Infinity Classic

Infinity Classic (Image via Valorant)

The Infinity Classic is an upgradable skin from the EP 2 Formation: Act 1 Battlepass. It became available on January 12, 2021, as a free tier 50 reward. This skin offers four variants: green, gold, red, and pink. Currently, this skin is not available for purchase.

5) Spline Classic

Spline Classic (Image via Riot Games)

This skin is part of the Spline collection, which was launched on September 2, 2020, with the release of patch 1.07 in Valorant. It is available for 1,775 VP. The skins offer players four variants: black, green, red, and blue.

6) Undercity Classic

Undercity Classic (Image via Valorant)

The Undercity Classic skin was released on February 16, 2022, with the release of patch 4.03 in Valorant. It was priced at 1,775 VP. The skin shares a resemblance with the Glitchpop sets, albeit in a more subdued fashion.

7) Black.Market Classic

Black.Market Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Black.Market Classic was introduced on April 12, 2023, during Act 2 of Episode 6, specifically in patch 6.07. It can be acquired for 1,775 VP. What sets this skin apart is its unique yet minimal design, with its variants depending on whether you are an attacker or a defender.

8) Cryostasis Classic

Cryostasis Classic (Image via Valorant)

On December 14, 2022, in Patch 5.12, Valorant introduced the Cryostasis Classic skin for 1,775 VP. This skin boasts a notable winter motif.

C-Tier

1) Final Chamber Classic

Final Chamber Classic (Image via Riot Games)

This non-upgradable skin can be obtained through the Sage Contract Chapter 2 at Tier 10. It features a unique jade texture but is purely cosmetic and doesn't affect gameplay.

2) Sakura Classic

Sakura Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Sakura Classic was launched on July 22, 2020, with the release of patch 1.0 in Valorant. It was priced at 1,275 VP. The skin is characterized by a white color scheme with a Japanese theme.

3) Fire/Arm Classic

Fire/Arm Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Fire/Arm Classic was introduced on June 22, 2021, during Act 1 of Episode 3, "Reflection." This skin can be obtained through the Agent Contract of KAY/O in Valorant.

4) Finesse Classic

Finesse Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Finesse Classic is a Classic Weapon Skin that players can acquire through the Agent Contract of Chamber in Valorant. This skin was introduced on November 2, 2011, during Act 3 of Episode 3, "Reflection."

5) Kingdom Classic

Kingdom Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Kingdom Classic skin is a component as a tier 50 reward of the Ignition: Act 1 Battlepass released on June 2, 2020.

6) Songsteel Classic

Songsteel Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Songsteel Classic skin was introduced into the game during the EP 2 Act 3 Battlepass as a tier 15 reward.

7) Snowfall Classic

Snowfall Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Snowfall Classic is featured in the Snowfall Collection, which was launched on December 13, 2021, with the release of patch 5.1. It is available for 1,275 VP.

8) Valorant Go! Vol. 2 Classic

Valorant Go! Vol. 2 Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Valorant Go! Vol. 2 collection was introduced on September 22, 2021, in patch 3.06, and is available for 1,775 VP. This Classic pistol features Viper and is adorned with a green color scheme.

9) 9 Lives Classic

9 Lives Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The 9 Lives Classic is a Classic Weapon Skin introduced on January 10, 2023, as part of the EP 6 Act 1 Battlepass. It is obtainable as a free tier 50 reward.

10) Bound Classic

Bound Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Bound Classic is a Classic Weapon Skin that became accessible on April 25, 2023, through the Revelation Battlepass in EP 6 Act 3. It was obtainable as a free tier 50 reward.

D-Tier

1) Reverie Classic

Reverie Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Reverie Classic skin was introduced in patch 6.03 and is quite affordable, available for just 875 VP. These skins exude a vibrance, featuring a stained-glass design with primary colors.

2) Daydreams Classic

Daydreams Classic (Image via Riot Games)

In Act 1 of Episode 7, "Evolution," Valorant introduced the Daydreams Classic in patch 7.03 on August 8, 2023, priced at 875 VP. The Daydreams Classic offers distinctive graphics on the weapon silhouette.

3) Goldwing Classic

Goldwing Classic (Image via Riot Games)

In Episode 3, "Reflection," Act 3 of Valorant, the Goldwing Classic skin was introduced as a tier 1 reward in the Battlepass on November 2, 2021.

4) Shimmer Classic

Shimmer Classic (Image via Riot Games)

In Episode 5, "Dimension," Act 1 of Valorant, the Shimmer Classic skin was introduced as a free tier 50 Battlepass reward on June 21, 2022. This skin has four variants, which come in pink, gold, red, and teal.

5) Smite Classic

Smite Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Smite Classic pistol, priced at 875 VP, is a part of the Smite collection, which was introduced in patch 1.08 on September 23, 2020. This skin is characterized by dynamic electric or lightning patterns extending across the weapons.

6) Resolution Classic

Resolution Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Resolution Classic is a skin that can be obtained from the Deadlock Contract. This skin has been available since June 27, 2023.

7) Premiere Collison Classic

Premiere Collison Classic (Image via Riot Games)

In Episode 5, "Dimension," Act 2 of Valorant, the Premiere Collision Classic skin was introduced as a tier 5 reward in the Battlepass on June 21, 2022. Presently, this skin is not available for purchase.

8) Red Alert Classic

Red Alert Classic (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant released the Red Alert Classic skin as a tier 50 reward within the Episode 1, "Ignition," Act 2 Battlepass on August 5, 2020.

9) Pistolinha Classic

Pistolinha Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Pistolinha Classic is a non-upgradable skin that can be obtained from Raze's Agent Contract. While it features a unique pattern and brown grip tape, the pattern itself may appear unclear and less visually appealing in the game.

10) Panoramic Classic

Panoramic Classic (Image via Riot Games)

On August 29, 2023, Valorant introduced the Panoramic Classic skin as a tier 1 reward in the EP 7 (Evolution) Act 2 Battlepass.

11) Kohaku & Matsuba Classic

Kohaku & Matsuba Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Kohaku & Matsuba Classic pistol worth 1,275 VP is part of the Kohaku & Matsuba collection, released in patch 5.07 on September 7, 2022. This skin has 2 colour variants: white and black.

12) Galleria Classic

Galleria Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Galleria Classic pistol, priced at 875 VP, is part of the Galleria collection, launched in patch 1.07 on June 2, 2020. The design of this skin bears a resemblance to street art and graffiti.

13) Surge Classic

Surge Classic (Image via Riot Games)

In Episode 1, titled "Ignition," Act 3 of Valorant, the Surge Classic skin was introduced as a tier 16 reward in the Battlepass. This skin offers four cosmetic variants: white, black, blue, and yellow. As of now, this skin cannot be purchased.

14) Striker Classic

Striker Classic (Image via Riot Games)

On March 1, 2022, in Episode 4, Act 2 of Valorant, the Striker Classic skin was introduced as a free tier 50 Battlepass reward. This skin came in four variants: blue, white, pink, and Green.

15) Avalanche Classic

Avalanche Classic (Image via Riot Games)

The Avalanche Classic skin was released in patch 1.0 on June 18, 2020, priced at 1275 VP. This Classic skin features a frozen, glacier-like appearance, complemented by black grips to give it a distinct and icy aesthetic.

