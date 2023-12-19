Valorant leaks show new Kuronami skin collection

Several dataminers have leaked images of Valorant's upcoming skin collection, reportedly named Kuronami, on X. These images offer an early glimpse at some of the weapons and their variations. However, the focal point of discussion surrounding this leak revolves around the melee skin called Kuronami no Yaiba, which features a Japanese kusarigama-style design.

This article provides an overview of the speculations surrounding the skin collection.

Everything we know about the upcoming Valorant Kuronami skin collection

While full details regarding the Kuronami skin collection have not been disclosed, leaks from @valohabercisi on X claim that the collection is likely to feature these weapons:

Melee

Vandal

Sheriff

This assortment of weapons is notable, as each is widely used in both amateur and professional settings.

Leaks have stated that the weapons in this bundle will come in four color variants: White, Black, Purple, and Green. Judging by the appearance of the skins, the Valorant community has promptly drawn comparisons between these skins and the beloved Reaver skin collection.

Fans were amazed by the leaks showcasing a completely new design style for the melee skin.

The Kuronami no Yaiba melee skin appears to follow the design style of the ancient Japanese weapon known as the kusarigama.

Dataminer @valohabercisi has been actively discussing this design on the X platform while sharing leaks about this new skin collection. According to him, the chain-like melee skin will spin around like a propeller when inspected.

Expected release date of the Kuronami skin collection

While a precise date is not yet available, this bundle is expected to hit the store when the timer for the Exclusive tier Overdrive bundle expires. This transition is projected to take place in about eight days, on December 28, 2023.

While a precise date is not yet available, this bundle is expected to hit the store when the timer for the Exclusive tier Overdrive bundle expires. This transition is projected to take place in about eight days, on December 28, 2023.