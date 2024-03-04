Is Primordium skin bundle in Valorant worth buying?

Valorant's Primordium skin bundle is set to arrive on the live servers with the commencement of Episode 8, Act 2. This skin collection is an ambitious and creative project by Riot Games, as it incorporates the theme of ancient demon lords leaving carnage in their wake. It shares a striking resemblance to previous skin collections such as Elderflame and Prelude to Chaos.

The bundle is expected to cost 8700 Valorant Points (VP), with gun skins costing 2175 VP each. The knife, Blades of Primordia, is expected to cost 4350 VP.

Read on to learn about the key features of the skin collection, including the finisher, reload animation, and the final verdict on whether you should buy the Primordium skin bundle.

Primordium skin review: Is it worth buying in Valorant?

Valorant's Primordium skin bundle features the Vandal, Phantom, Shorty, Spectre, and the Blades of Primordia. This is quite a promising lineup, as the Vandal and Phantom are two of the most popular skins in the game.

The Spectre is a frequent purchase in lower-elo and is also quite popular compared to the other guns in the game. While the Shorty isn't enticing, the knife skin Blades of Primordia more than makes up for it with its cool pull-out animation and the way it's held by the Agents.

The visual and sound effects of the Primordium skin bundle are brilliantly executed. The growling sound effects the guns make while shooting, along with the lava overflowing out of the gun's interior, makes it look truly hellish and otherwordly. The kill sounds are also quite intimidating and thrilling to listen to as it is accompanied by blaring horns signalling the imminent end of everyone that stands in your way.

The lack of a reload animation does make it lack a bit in terms of having a unique feel to the skin collection. However, the lovecraftian gun design compensates for this shortcoming. Finally, the finisher is the big cherry on top. A massive hand grasps the final Agent to be slain before pulling them into a different dimension and leaving a ritual-like spot on the ground.

Stepping on this spot completely transforms the color of your screen and seemingly teleports you to the aforementioned dimension as well. The otherwordly feel and monstrous sound effects truly make it an incredible finisher from start to finish.

Primordium skin bundle verdict: Unleash the ancient gods upon your foes

Valorant's Primordium skin collection will give you a bang for your buck. Its sinister and devilish design pairs exceptionally well with all the gun skins, particularly the Phantom and Vandal.

The skin bundle has one of the best finishers in the game, along with clean bullet sounds and a very satisfying kill sound. The blue, green, and golden variants also provide great variety while retaining that eldritch and draconian vibe. Ultimately, it is a must-buy for any Valorant player looking to spice up their skin collection.

